Dude Tries to Put Out Fire on BMW by Kicking, Blowing on the Flames

23 May 2019, 10:44 UTC ·
by
Word to the wise: kicking flames and blowing on them will not make the fire go out. On the contrary, as one poor dude from Hertfordshire, U.K., found out just recently.
In a now-viral video that’s been shared to several car-dedicated Facebook groups, including Bad Drivers Caught on Dashcam and Emergency Services Humour, a poor dude tries everything he can think of to save his precious BMW from burning down. The bad part is that everything he can think of is not much: in fact, it only helps to make matters worse.

You will find the footage at the bottom of the page as well: when it starts, the BMW is already ablaze, but the fire is limited only to the trunk. One man, who is most likely the car owner, is blowing on the flames, in what he believes is a solid attempt at putting them out. But a fire is not a birthday candle, and physics (and common sense) should have told him that fanning the flames will only make them burn brighter.

When blowing on them fails to yield results, the dude start to kick the fire, effectively ripping off smaller pieces of the car, which are seen falling on the ground. He’s also tossing around some sort of steaming rag that he tenderly picks up from the flames with his foot, throwing it back on the fire. Yeah, that’s not helping either.

At some point, two other men come into the frame, with one of them (we’ll just call him the Wise One) making visible efforts to keep the owner away from the fire. The Wise One even leads the owner to the curb and warns him that he will use force to knock him down if he moves from that spot.

The BMW continues to burn steadily and pops are soon resounding through the neighborhood. A fire truck from the Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue appears but the car is half burned down. The man with the camera offers the rather-redundant commentary that the car will have to be totaled.

That said, here’s the video. Feel free to make jokes about how the owner must’ve turned on the BMW’s indicators to start the fire.

