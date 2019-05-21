When Ford Told Ferrari to Shove It Using a Race Car

Drunk Driver Feigns Fainting Spell, Has Epic Fail

Whether it’s crying to get out of a fine, pretending to be sick to avoid getting a ticket, it’s all been done before. And by far greater actors than the star of the latest viral video to come out: a former football star for a Romanian FC, who got caught drunk at the wheel.The incident happened earlier this month, when Andrei Cretu, who used to play for Rapid Bucharest, was pulled over on the Bucharest-Pitesti motorway. Because he was obviously impaired , one of the officers had him take a breathalyzer test.It was all documented on video by the other cop, as you can see in the footage at the bottom of the page as well. The moment he’s done blowing into the breathalyzer, Cretu falls flat on the ground, face up. One of the officers leans over to him to check if he’s ok, which is when his mate tells him, “We’ll take him to the hospital for a blood test, either way.”The other cop tells him to quit fooling around, and it seems that his words strike a chord with the fallen drunk driver. Cretu realizes his act is not fooling anyone: he looks at the cop and, somewhat miffed, gets up from the tarmac and starts walking with the other officer.Local sports publication ProSport notes that Cretu had a blood alcohol level of 0.17 and that his driver’s license was suspended for 90 days following the incident.The same publication reports that Cretu is no longer working in sports: he seems to have made a career in real estate. It’s a good thing he didn’t consider acting a solid choice because, oh boy, how badly that could’ve ended.