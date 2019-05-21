autoevolution

Drunk Driver Feigns Fainting Spell, Has Epic Fail

21 May 2019, 11:39 UTC ·
by
Home > News > U-turn
It’s no secret (and definitely nothing to be ashamed of): some people will use emotional manipulation to get out of trouble.
7 photos
Dubai Police reveal epic new Beast Patrol SUVDubai Police reveal epic new Beast Patrol SUVDubai Police reveal epic new Beast Patrol SUVDubai Police reveal epic new Beast Patrol SUVDubai Police reveal epic new Beast Patrol SUVDubai Police reveal epic new Beast Patrol SUV
Whether it’s crying to get out of a fine, pretending to be sick to avoid getting a ticket, it’s all been done before. And by far greater actors than the star of the latest viral video to come out: a former football star for a Romanian FC, who got caught drunk at the wheel.

The incident happened earlier this month, when Andrei Cretu, who used to play for Rapid Bucharest, was pulled over on the Bucharest-Pitesti motorway. Because he was obviously impaired, one of the officers had him take a breathalyzer test.

It was all documented on video by the other cop, as you can see in the footage at the bottom of the page as well. The moment he’s done blowing into the breathalyzer, Cretu falls flat on the ground, face up. One of the officers leans over to him to check if he’s ok, which is when his mate tells him, “We’ll take him to the hospital for a blood test, either way.”

The other cop tells him to quit fooling around, and it seems that his words strike a chord with the fallen drunk driver. Cretu realizes his act is not fooling anyone: he looks at the cop and, somewhat miffed, gets up from the tarmac and starts walking with the other officer.

Local sports publication ProSport notes that Cretu had a blood alcohol level of 0.17 and that his driver’s license was suspended for 90 days following the incident.

The same publication reports that Cretu is no longer working in sports: he seems to have made a career in real estate. It’s a good thing he didn’t consider acting a solid choice because, oh boy, how badly that could’ve ended.

lol fail drunk driving breathalyzer reckless driving viral video Romania
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit Top 5 Convenient EV/PHEV Home Chargers Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowThe Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy What Is the Green NCAP? Aprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come TrueAprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come True
Manipulated Into Liking Cars How the Aston Martin Aeroblade Works The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How to Use the Tesla Autopilot No-Confirmation Lane Change Option Lamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of VengeanceLamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of Vengeance
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious How Cadillac Super Cruise Hands-Free Driving System Works Alfred Neubauer: the First “Don” of Motor RacingAlfred Neubauer: the First “Don” of Motor Racing
Car, Go Make Me Some Money! The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One When Ford Told Ferrari to Shove It Using a Race CarWhen Ford Told Ferrari to Shove It Using a Race Car
Latest car models:
HYUNDAI IoniqHYUNDAI Ioniq CompactASTON MARTIN Vantage AMRASTON MARTIN Vantage AMR CoupeFIAT ArgoFIAT Argo CompactASTON MARTIN DBS Superleggera VolanteASTON MARTIN DBS Superleggera Volante Roadster & ConvertiblePininfarina BattistaPininfarina Battista ExoticAll car models  
 
 