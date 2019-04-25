Firefighters Wanted in Missouri: Odd Hours, Low Pay, Cool Helmet

If you’re into hard work, keeping long and odd hours but getting very little money for it, and getting to show off a very cool helmet, then maybe there’s a career for you in firefighting.

So far, they seem to have been successful at that last part, catching people’s attention. Commenters have praised the department for their unlikely approach, and some have even proclaimed their interest in the offer, though there’s no way of telling if they’re in earnest or not. The Scott County Rural Fire Protection District in Missouri is short 15 firefighters and rarely has a full crew, so they’re out to set this wrong right. They’re doing so with an ad that’s gotten everyone’s attention because it gets very real, while also showing that there’s humor to be found in every situation.The ad, posted outside the station but also on social media , promises the least rewarding job. But hey, at least you get a cool helmet – not to mention rides in the fire truck ! Sure, you will also be risking your life on a daily basis, but that’s besides the point. “Help Wanted: Hard Labor, Odd Hours, Low Pay, Cool Helmet,” the text reads.While such a job offering could discourage any common-sense man or woman, the department is hoping the humor in the ad will attract more visitors and potential candidates. If not, at least they got the chance to have some fun with the job searches.“Almost every advertisement that you see is just a blanket advertisement,” Chief Jeremy Perrien with the Scott County Rural Fire Protection District tells KFVS12 . “It’s kind of boring, and so we wanted to add some humor to it and something to try to catch people’s attention and maybe a little more focus on our Facebook page or our website.”So far, they seem to have been successful at that last part, catching people’s attention. Commenters have praised the department for their unlikely approach, and some have even proclaimed their interest in the offer, though there’s no way of telling if they’re in earnest or not.