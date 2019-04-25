autoevolution

Firefighters Wanted in Missouri: Odd Hours, Low Pay, Cool Helmet

25 Apr 2019, 12:44 UTC ·
by
Home > News > U-turn
If you’re into hard work, keeping long and odd hours but getting very little money for it, and getting to show off a very cool helmet, then maybe there’s a career for you in firefighting.
57 photos
BMW X3 xDrive20d fire service commandBMW X3 xDrive20d fire service commandBMW X3 xDrive20d fire service commandBMW X3 xDrive20d fire service commandBMW X3 xDrive20d fire service commandBMW X3 xDrive20d fire service commandBMW X3 xDrive20d fire service commandBMW X3 xDrive20d fire service commandBMW X3 xDrive20d fire service commandBMW X3 xDrive20d fire service commandBMW X3 xDrive20d fire service commandBMW X3 xDrive20d fire service commandBMW X3 xDrive20d fire service commandBMW X3 xDrive20d fire service commandBMW X3 xDrive20d fire service commandBMW X3 xDrive20d equipped for physiciansBMW X3 xDrive20d equipped for physiciansBMW X3 xDrive20d equipped for physiciansBMW X3 xDrive20d equipped for physiciansBMW X3 xDrive20d equipped for physiciansBMW X3 xDrive20d equipped for physiciansBMW X3 xDrive20d equipped for physiciansBMW X3 xDrive20d equipped for physiciansBMW X3 xDrive20d equipped for physiciansBMW X3 xDrive20d equipped for physiciansBMW X3 xDrive20d equipped for physiciansBMW X3 xDrive20d equipped for physiciansBMW X3 xDrive20d equipped for physiciansBMW X3 xDrive20d equipped for physiciansBMW X3 xDrive20d equipped for physiciansBMW X3 xDrive20d equipped for physiciansBMW X3 xDrive20d equipped for physiciansBMW X3 xDrive20d equipped for physiciansBMW X3 xDrive20d fire service commandX1 xDrive20d for operations managementX1 xDrive20d for operations managementX1 xDrive20d for operations managementBMW 220d xDrive Gran Tourer ambulanceBMW 220d xDrive Gran Tourer ambulanceBMW 220d xDrive Gran Tourer ambulanceMINI John Cooper Works police carMINI John Cooper Works police carMINI John Cooper Works police carMINI John Cooper Works police carMINI John Cooper Works police carMINI John Cooper Works police carMINI John Cooper Works police carMINI John Cooper Works police carMINI John Cooper Works police carMINI John Cooper Works police carMINI John Cooper Works police carMINI John Cooper Works police carBMW F 750 GS first respondersBMW F 750 GS first respondersBMW F 750 GS first respondersBMW F 750 GS first responders
The Scott County Rural Fire Protection District in Missouri is short 15 firefighters and rarely has a full crew, so they’re out to set this wrong right. They’re doing so with an ad that’s gotten everyone’s attention because it gets very real, while also showing that there’s humor to be found in every situation.

The ad, posted outside the station but also on social media, promises the least rewarding job. But hey, at least you get a cool helmet – not to mention rides in the fire truck! Sure, you will also be risking your life on a daily basis, but that’s besides the point. “Help Wanted: Hard Labor, Odd Hours, Low Pay, Cool Helmet,” the text reads.

While such a job offering could discourage any common-sense man or woman, the department is hoping the humor in the ad will attract more visitors and potential candidates. If not, at least they got the chance to have some fun with the job searches.

“Almost every advertisement that you see is just a blanket advertisement,” Chief Jeremy Perrien with the Scott County Rural Fire Protection District tells KFVS12. “It’s kind of boring, and so we wanted to add some humor to it and something to try to catch people’s attention and maybe a little more focus on our Facebook page or our website.”

So far, they seem to have been successful at that last part, catching people’s attention. Commenters have praised the department for their unlikely approach, and some have even proclaimed their interest in the offer, though there’s no way of telling if they’re in earnest or not.
firefighter fire fire truck viral photo Missouri
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious Let's Get Wet: A Simple Guide for Driving in the Rain Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Concept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowConcept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Manipulated Into Liking Cars Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System Lamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of VengeanceLamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of Vengeance
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One 2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations
On Electric Harleys and New Generations What Is the Green NCAP? Aprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come TrueAprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come True
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How to Use the Tesla Autopilot No-Confirmation Lane Change Option The Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowThe Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Latest car models:
Pininfarina BattistaPininfarina Battista LuxuryPolestar Polestar 2Polestar Polestar 2 CompactKarma Revero GTKarma Revero GT LuxuryRENAULT City K-ZERENAULT City K-ZE Medium SUVTOYOTA Yaris Hatchback (US)TOYOTA Yaris Hatchback (US) SmallAll car models  
 
 