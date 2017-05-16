Ducati Museum Extends Open Hours This Summer

If you go to Italy this summer, chance are you want to visit Ducati
’s awesome museum. Good news for you, traveler, as the company announced it is extending opening hours so more people can see its wonders.
Starting this May, the new Ducati Museum is extending opening hours to Sundays, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. as on other days. For the entire summer, the new Ducati Museum will, in fact, welcome numerous tourists from all over the world throughout the weekend while Wednesday will continue to be the weekly closing day.
Inaugurated last September with a new design and narrative layout, the refreshed Ducati Museum is full of features including the space given to road bikes that have made the history of the company great.
In the new location, every motorcycle on display is treated as a work of art, which is underlined by the dedicated artistic installations.
The renovated building, which is located at the Ducati Headquarter in Borgo Panigale just outside Bologna, provides a narrative development through four channels.
One of them is the history of the Ducati production motorcycles and the socio-cultural context from which they derive. Another this would be the history of racing seen through most representative racing bikes and winning trophies on display.
Ducati Moments linked to events, people, and technological innovations that have contributed to the history of the company are making for the third channel. Finally, the Ducati Heroes complete everything and are represented by the riders who have competed for the Italian bike manufacturer.
With an average of more than 40,000 visitors each year, the Ducati Museum
is the second most visited museum in Bologna (out of 43) and it has won the TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence for the fourth year.
Since its inauguration last September up to April this year, the new facility has registered almost 25,000 visitors. Of these, more than 13,000 were students. The majority of visitors come from Europe, but there is a good number also from the USA (2.7%) and Oceania (1.7%).