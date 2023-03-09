DS Plugs Into the Fashionable Side of Car Voyages With First DS 4 and DS 7 Collection

The premium French subsidiary of Stellantis has decided to mix haute-couture fashion with the cool spirit of road trip adventures as a way to enhance the appeal of its DS 4 and DS 7 compacts.
The realms of posh fashion – aka haute-couture – and the automotive industry are no strangers to each other. And everyone can have a go at trying to impress the audience, from the tiniest Fiat 500 to the hulking Rolls-Royce Phantom, of course. But speaking of Stellantis and its subsidiaries, here is another example of a fashionable collection, this time stemming from DS Automobiles.
One of a series of 16 main brands tucked under the new Stellantis banner resulting after the Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and PSA Group merger, DS is also one of the group’s youngest marques as it first came to life as a Citroen line in 2009 and then went completely independent since 2014. Soon, they are going to celebrate their first decade of ‘true’ existence, and it seems the brand is trying to leave no stones unturned in the quest for establishing a worthy backstory.
Today it sells distinctive models like the little DS 3, compacts such as the DS 4 and DS 7, or flagships such as the DS 9 executive sedan. But, of course, we all know that at least in its home region of Europe, the bread and butter of sales is traditionally represented by the compact endeavors, which usually represent a sweet spot between smaller models that are nimble around town and bigger nameplates that only feel at ease when out on the open road. Instead, compacts can do a little bit of both and also cater to the entire family, if the need arises. As such, is anyone surprised that DS Automobiles chose both the DS 4 and DS 7 as representatives of its first-ever ‘Collection?’
Titled the ‘Esprit de Voyage Collection’ (which translates to the spirit of travel, from French), this endeavor was, of course, inspired by the haute-couture world of the fashion industry and will be characterized both on the DS 4 compact and DS 7 crossover “by light interiors highlighting exclusive finishes and plenty of equipment to inspire travel.” All the tiny little details are tucked in the press release embedded below, and the highlights include upcoming availability in Europe, Asia, Africa, and South America, along with the option to equip both ICE and PHEV models.
Of course, the first to experience the DS 4 and DS 7 Esprit de Voyage Collection (both models are based on the Rivoli trim) are the customers in France, with order books already open and prices kicking off at 44,550 and 52,500 euros, respectively. That is an expensive way to plug into the heart of fashionable travel, by the way, as the quotations equate to over $47k and $55k, respectively, at the current exchange rates.
One of a series of 16 main brands tucked under the new Stellantis banner resulting after the Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and PSA Group merger, DS is also one of the group’s youngest marques as it first came to life as a Citroen line in 2009 and then went completely independent since 2014. Soon, they are going to celebrate their first decade of ‘true’ existence, and it seems the brand is trying to leave no stones unturned in the quest for establishing a worthy backstory.
Today it sells distinctive models like the little DS 3, compacts such as the DS 4 and DS 7, or flagships such as the DS 9 executive sedan. But, of course, we all know that at least in its home region of Europe, the bread and butter of sales is traditionally represented by the compact endeavors, which usually represent a sweet spot between smaller models that are nimble around town and bigger nameplates that only feel at ease when out on the open road. Instead, compacts can do a little bit of both and also cater to the entire family, if the need arises. As such, is anyone surprised that DS Automobiles chose both the DS 4 and DS 7 as representatives of its first-ever ‘Collection?’
Titled the ‘Esprit de Voyage Collection’ (which translates to the spirit of travel, from French), this endeavor was, of course, inspired by the haute-couture world of the fashion industry and will be characterized both on the DS 4 compact and DS 7 crossover “by light interiors highlighting exclusive finishes and plenty of equipment to inspire travel.” All the tiny little details are tucked in the press release embedded below, and the highlights include upcoming availability in Europe, Asia, Africa, and South America, along with the option to equip both ICE and PHEV models.
Of course, the first to experience the DS 4 and DS 7 Esprit de Voyage Collection (both models are based on the Rivoli trim) are the customers in France, with order books already open and prices kicking off at 44,550 and 52,500 euros, respectively. That is an expensive way to plug into the heart of fashionable travel, by the way, as the quotations equate to over $47k and $55k, respectively, at the current exchange rates.