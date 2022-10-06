DS 4 Gets Extra EV Range for Its PHEV Version, New Trim Levels Across the Range

DS Automobiles has announced it has made further development in the software of the DS 4 E-Tense 225, which can now drive up to 62 kilometers (about 38 mi) in its zero-emissions mode when measured on the WLTP combined cycle. As the French marque notes, this is a 13-percent improvement. That is not the only thing that is new with the DS 4.
The DS 4, which received the "Most Beautiful Car of 2022" earlier this year, is offered with three drivetrains, out of which one is the plug-in hybrid called E-Tense 225, a PureTech gasoline version with 130 horsepower, and a BlueHDi diesel version, also with 130 horsepower. The PHEV model is the priciest but also the most powerful in the range and with the lowest fuel consumption.
Another change in the DS 4 range is represented by eliminating the Bastille and Bastille + specifications in favor of a new Bastille spec. The latter comes with Basalt Black trim, PolyAmbient lighting, a closed center console, Platinum Clous de Paris embossed inserts in the upholstery and two new USB ports for the rear seat occupants.
You can spot the new trim with the Gloss Black grille that has a chrome diamond-tip design, while its rear has a gloss black diffuser with chrome trim around it. If the DS 4 you are seeing has black badges on its tailgate and grille, as well as textured black lower door cladding, it is one of the Performance Line or Performance Line + versions, which are other trim levels available in the range.
DS Automobiles has also introduced a new trim level called Opera, which is available on both the DS4 and the DS 4 Cross. The new trim level comes with Criollo Brown Nappa Leather with watchstrap design upholstery. The seats have high-density foam for extra comfort, and they also feature heating, cooling, and a massage system.
The Opera trim level is the new range-topper for the DS 4 and DS 4 Cross, which means that it gets the DS Active Scan suspension as standard, along with a sunroof, power tailgate with hands-free access, laminated front and rear windows, aluminum pedals, and footrest, along with a wireless charging system for smartphones.
Customers can also order the DS Drive Assist 2.0 system, which features semi-automatic lane changing that can be done with a simple push of the turn signal stalk in the desired direction while the vehicle is maintaining a constant speed between 70 and 180 kph (43-111 mph) using the adaptive cruise control system.
Do not try to fool it and “let the car drive itself,” as it does not do that, and a grip sensor on the steering wheel will alert the system of the driver's hands being away from the wheel.
In France, a DS 4 PureTech 130 will start at EUR 33,450 (ca $32,897), while a diesel version will start at EUR 34,400 (ca. $33,831). The E-Tense model will start at EUR 41,100 (ca. $ 40,420).
