Updated DS 7 Crossback Arrives in Paris Looking Swanky and Only a Tiny Bit French

Unveiled at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show, the DS 7 Crossback marked the brand’s first ever compact premium SUV. It’s alright if you’ve never heard of it or even seen on up close. The latter part is understandable, seen as how it’s not exactly available all over the world.
I for one was fortunate to drive the DS 7 a few years back and I recall that experience pretty well – the review I wrote afterwards was unexpectedly positive. Here’s a snippet: “The idea that you can buy a fully loaded premium compact SUV for the price of another brand’s entry-level variant just has to make purchasing a DS 7 a no-brainer. […] So, while it may not be the best car in its class, it might just be the one worth having most.”
Yes, I thought it was really THAT good. And you can still get a flagship-spec DS 7 for the same price as say, an entry-level Mercedes GLC. You’d think the Merc would be the superior product and to some extent, it is, but the difference is negligible (including build quality); making the price gap impossible to justify.
Anyway, even if you dislike the DS 7, for whatever reason, you should still know that it was updated this summer. New tech was added, and the facelift, while subtle, is still hard to miss. The front fascia is now sharper and sportier, which most people will probably appreciate.
What’s really appealing is the new active suspension system, which adjusts how responsive the shocks are for each wheel independently. It’s called DS Active Scan Suspension and it should make the French SUV ride even better than before, which would really be saying something.
As for powertrains, the vehicle they brought to the 2022 Paris Motor Show features the new E-TENSE 4x4 360 specification (200 hp gasoline engine, 110 hp front electric motor, 112 hp rear electric motor), which is specially tuned by DS Performance.
