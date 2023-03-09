Vegan Motorist’s Plate ‘LUVTOFU’ Recalled for Being Derogatory, Appeal Denied

You might not know this, but all humans strive to be different in appearance, mannerisms, and behavior. It’s one of the reasons the custom car industry is thriving. Some car owners love ‘stance,’ others like an aggressive sporty look, while some like to keep their vehicles basic but with an element of surprise under the hood (read 'sleeper'). Regardless of what customizations you have on your car, it all boils down to one thing – attention.
Words have the power to destroy and build up. As small as it might seem, your vehicle’s license plate or bumper sticker could draw more attention than a straight-piped, exotic supercar worth hundreds of thousands of dollars.
Ask Floridarian motorist Dillon Shane Webb, who was arrested in 2019 for his famous ‘I Eat A**’ sticker neatly displayed on the back of his Chevrolet pickup truck.
Back then, he cited his First Amendment rights, saying the sticker was a way of confessing his love of eating donkeys. At the back of our minds, we all know it was a bunch of baloney.
Apart from bumper stickers, license plates are the second most popular method naughty motorists get to sneak in ‘F-bombs.’
Believe it or not, the need for naughty license plates is so high DMV (Department of Motor Vehicles) across the U.S. have dedicated entire teams and departments to scrutinize license plate applications for obscenities.
Recently, a vegan in Augusta, Maine, got into a pickle with authorities after a state crackdown on vulgar plates. The motorist, whose license plates contained the word ‘tofu’ referencing a popular vegan food, was busted for having an obscene license plate.
For many years, motorists in Maine have enjoyed having just about any combination of words and letters on their license plates. They got away with words and phrases that wouldn’t pass the scrutiny test in other states in the U.S.
But recently, the state changed cause and launched a crackdown on obscene license plates.
Peter Starostecki’s “LUVTOFU,” which referenced vegan food ‘tofu’ in his defense, was one of the 274 license plates that were recalled by the Maine Bureau of Motor Vehicles this year. According to the state, his license plate had sexual connotations that could be offensive to other motorists.
The new rules ban obscene references to age, race, sexuality, ethnicity, orientation, religion, gender, origin, and disability. The ban also applies to words or phrases that could incite violence or are considered derogatory. Assosiated Press, reported.
Starostecki claims his license plate was not a clever means of displaying profanity but rather an expression of his love for being a vegan. He insisted his intent was evident since he had several ‘tofu’ stickers at the back of his car.
He was offered another sticker, ‘V3GAN’ by the Maine Bureau of Motor Vehicles, but declined the offer saying he was done with ‘vanity plates.’
What are your thoughts on vanity plates? Do you think the Maine Bureau of Motor Vehicles was unfair to Peter Starostecki? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.
