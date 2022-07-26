Very Rude License Plate Is Now Up for Grabs, But It’ll Cost You

As a car owner, you must have felt the need at least once to personalize your vehicle, to truly make it your own, whether by buying new seat covers or getting a custom paint job. A personalized license plate could also do the trick.
Especially a personalized plate like this one. Dubbed the rudest license plate in the United Kingdom, a famous plate that reads ORG45M (“orgasm,” in case you missed it), is up for sale again. Unlike with a pair of new car seat covers, this option is not for everybody.
The plate was first issued in 1973 and, along the years, was displayed on a moped and an orange BMW M4. According to British tabloid The Sun, the most recent owner bought it on a whim in 2002 and it ended up causing serious tensions with the Missus, who reportedly refused to be seen in such a rudely-tagged car for as long as the Mister owned it.
If you have £150,000 (so roughly $181,000 at the current exchange rate), it could be your chance to offend onlookers and stand out. The plate is now for sale on a specialized website, with a rep telling The Sun that it’s “attracting a lot of interest.”
“It is expensive but unique,” says the rep, adding that a similar plate also caused a stir recently but was eventually sold. That one read PEN15, and we’re of the opinion that it hardly needs extra clarification on how to read it. “If someone is an attention seeker there aren’t many better ways to attract attention,” says the rep.
Paying this kind of money for a license plate seems like a lot, and it is. That said, it’s not even close to the amounts of money that change hands in places like Dubai, where vanity plates of a certain type can sell for as much as $10 million – at events where they usually sell these units in bulk.
In April this year, at the latest edition of Most Noble Numbers auction, which specializes in selling single-, double- or triple-digit license plates and custom phone numbers, among others, AA8 sold for $9.5 million. The event doubles as a charity fundraiser, so all those multi-millionaires willing to spend fortunes for the privilege of being part of the very exclusive license plate club can still sleep well at night.
The plate was first issued in 1973 and, along the years, was displayed on a moped and an orange BMW M4. According to British tabloid The Sun, the most recent owner bought it on a whim in 2002 and it ended up causing serious tensions with the Missus, who reportedly refused to be seen in such a rudely-tagged car for as long as the Mister owned it.
If you have £150,000 (so roughly $181,000 at the current exchange rate), it could be your chance to offend onlookers and stand out. The plate is now for sale on a specialized website, with a rep telling The Sun that it’s “attracting a lot of interest.”
“It is expensive but unique,” says the rep, adding that a similar plate also caused a stir recently but was eventually sold. That one read PEN15, and we’re of the opinion that it hardly needs extra clarification on how to read it. “If someone is an attention seeker there aren’t many better ways to attract attention,” says the rep.
Paying this kind of money for a license plate seems like a lot, and it is. That said, it’s not even close to the amounts of money that change hands in places like Dubai, where vanity plates of a certain type can sell for as much as $10 million – at events where they usually sell these units in bulk.
In April this year, at the latest edition of Most Noble Numbers auction, which specializes in selling single-, double- or triple-digit license plates and custom phone numbers, among others, AA8 sold for $9.5 million. The event doubles as a charity fundraiser, so all those multi-millionaires willing to spend fortunes for the privilege of being part of the very exclusive license plate club can still sleep well at night.