Canadian Doctor Gets Rid of Vanity Licence Plate That Wrote "Fentanyl"

A doctor from Toronto
, who is an experienced anesthesiologist
, changed his licence plate that wrote “Fentanyl” to a different combination.
He made the news because the name refers to an opioid that is commonly used in his trade, but it is now a drug that has led to what many describe as a drug crisis in North America.
In other words, the substance is an addictive painkiller that is significantly more potent than morphine, but some addicts use it as a substitute for other drugs, which led to their deaths.
Dr. Todd Calhoun did not find his vanity plate
offensive, and it was chosen for him as a gift by his wife. The plate is in his possession since 2000, but it has recently become a problem in his life.
At first, nobody except for hospital workers knew what his licence plate meant, but the opioid crisis changed that.
He was reluctant to stand in line at Service Ontario
to change it, and paying $310 to get a replacement. Like many other states, the rules compel people to pay to get a new licence plate when ditching a personalized combination. That is why he did not mind having it on his car in the past few years.
According to Dr. Calhoun, it all changed when he took his kids for a drive, and someone came up to his window asking to get in the back seat.
The person claimed to have a prescription for the drug that was written on his vanity plates. From that moment, Todd Calhoun decided a mildly amusing vanity plate was no longer funny.
Instead, it could have become dangerous for his family to ride in his Honda Accord with that writing on its plates.
Instead of standing in line to change it, he used one of Service Ontario’s rules to get a new one for free, The Star
informs. He filed a complaint against his vanity plate, which gave him the possibility of ordering a new combination at no extra charge.
The state’s procedures were followed, and he gladly ditched “Fentanyl” for something less dangerous and funnier: “DR DORMIR,” which means sleep doctor in French.