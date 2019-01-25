Drunk Man Takes Wrong Lyft to The Wrong House in The Wrong Town

autoevolution
There’s tipsy and then there’s drunk and then there’s this: a man from Falmouth got drunk in Old Port, Maine, and then got into a wrong Lyft, traveled to the wrong town and stopped at the wrong house. He then tried to get inside thinking it was his own.
The hilarious incident ended without charges for the man, whom Cape Elizabeth Police Chief Paul Fenton describes as being in his 20s. Luckily for him, the homeowner into whose home he tried to get in understood him and accepted his apology, refusing to press charges.

The whole thing was a misunderstanding caused by too much alcohol. The Falmouth man got drunk and hailed a Lyft to take him home, but he ended up getting into another man’s car. This man lived in Cape Elizabeth, right next to the home where the drunk man tried to break in.

According to the Press Herald, the drunk dude got into his car and passed out. When he woke up, he got out of the car, walked over to the nearest house and tried to get inside. He was convinced he had arrived home.

“When he got out of the car, he staggered toward a nearby home and tried to open the locked front door and garage door, Fenton said,” the publication writes. “He was unable to gain entrance and the commotion he made prompted the homeowner to notify police that someone was trying to break in to the residence.”

Officers responded to a burglary in progress call. While at the scene, they noticed another Lyft pulled over, carrying the man whose Lyft the drunk man took by mistake. He was instrumental in clearing up the mystery, since the drunk man was, well… too drunk to be of any real assistance.

“Subject was located and extremely intoxicated and believed he was in Falmouth,” the police say. “We were able to learn that he had come from the Old Port and got into the wrong Lyft and passed out and got dropped off at the wrong location.”

The homeowner refused to press charges, accepting the drunk man’s apology. The dude was still taken to the police station, where he spent the night sobering up and, the next day, police got him another Lyft to take him home. His real home, this time.
