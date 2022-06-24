Driving Could Ruin This 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air Fuelie, Moved Just 50 Miles in 14 Years

Car collectors must be a very mentally strong breed of people. I mean, think about it: they live their lives surrounded by beautiful pieces of engineering, but it’s all “look, but don’t touch” for them. They can barely use these cars the way they were meant to be used, for the simple reason that any mile added on road trips means less money in the bank account from a future sale later on.
Imagine how stressful it must be for owners of cars such as this here 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air to have one, but not be able to properly enjoy it. Especially since this is not just any Bel Air (any is an improper word to use for Bel Airs, I know), but a V8-powered, fuel-injected one (you know, the famed Fuelies), the kind of which the carmaker offered for just that year outside the Corvette range.
Add to that the fact this is a convertible we're talking about. And that’s important, given how Chevy allegedly made just 68 Bel Air Fuelies that year in this configuration, with even fewer pairing the 283 hp, 283ci engine with a 3-speed manual transmission for a very impressive drivetrain.
And this is exactly the combo this Bel Air packs, only probably not the native one. You see, the car is scheduled to sell at the end of the month in Las Vegas, at the hands of auction house Barrett-Jackson, and from the details provided in the listing there, we learned the engine is a just a date-correct one, “professionally rebuilt.”
Even in this rebuilt state, the unit did not get to prove itself all that much over the past 14 years. Back in 2008, the previous owner (who’s had the Bel Air since 2007 and got rid of it in 2022) had it restored to factory specification, inside and out, and since then, they only drove the car for 50 miles (80 km).
This is probably why the Chevy shines now possibly even better than it did when it rolled off the factory doors. Its Matador Red exterior seems to be flawless, the red vinyl with silver pattern interior likewise, and the 14-inch wheels with red highlights, 3-bar spinner covers, and Firestone Deluxe Champion white wall tires are absolutely stunning.
Now boasting all the factory stamps, paint marks and tags in their proper places, the car is going under the hammer complete with a reproduction owner's manual and photo album of the restoration.
No reserve was set for it, and no mention of how much it is expected to get is made, but just to give you an idea, keep in mind valuation company Hagerty places a 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air at about $66,000.
