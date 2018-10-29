autoevolution

Driver Takes Still Working, Flattened Nissan Bluebird For a Final Spin

Here’s something you don’t see everyday: one man taking his completely flattened but still working Nissan Bluebird for one final ride, in what must be the funniest and most intriguing video of the day.
You can see the video of it at the bottom of the page. It first emerged on reddit a few days ago and it’s gone viral since. It’s not difficult to see why, if you just check it out: here is a car that, by all common sense, shouldn’t be working anymore, but the dude somehow managed to get inside and drive it for one last time.

The Daily Mail says that the footage was shot in China and that the guy was taking it to the garage to have it fixed, but we should probably take that with a grain of salt. A single look at the vehicle and you can tell that it can hardly be put back together, even if the engine is still running.

Plus, the reddit poster didn’t mention anything on the origin of the video and the Mail doesn’t offer a source for its claim that it was shot in China.

That aside, we should note that the video, in addition to putting many a smile on people’s faces, also managed to bring up a lot of questions. Like, what did this guy do to smash his car this badly? How did he manage to get back inside to drive it when it’s clear that it’s as destroyed on the inside as it’s on the outside? Why is it still working? Where is he taking it? How does this video end?

So many questions, so few possibilities to actually get answers for them. We’re probably better off laughing at the ridiculousness and the amazingness of the situation, than to strive and find answers to them. Enjoy!

