Driver Takes Still Working, Flattened Nissan Bluebird For a Final Spin

More on this:

1 New Driver Smashes Into 3 Parked Cars, Brick Wall in Failed Attempt at Parking

2 Vicious Magpies Attack Harley Davidson Rider in Australia

3 Tulsa Woman in Handcuffs Steals Police Car

4 Couple Spend Minutes Trying to Unlock the Wrong Mazda

5 Man Accuses Cops of Standing By as Thieves Take MINI, Strip it For Parts