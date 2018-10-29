autoevolution

Vicious Magpies Attack Harley Davidson Rider in Australia

29 Oct 2018, 11:07 UTC ·
by
Home > News > U-turn
Magpies are the not among the most terrifying things you can come across in the Australian outback, but as it turns out, they can be pretty dangerous during mating season. Especially if you’re a cyclist or a biker.
5 photos
Feher ACH-1 helmet explainedFeher ACH-1 helmet explainedFeher ACH-1 helmetFeher ACH-1 helmet
One biker - vlogger took out his Harley Davidson with the sole purpose of illustrating the “pure phychoness of the Australian magpies,” by riding around a place he knew they were likely to swoop. The result is in the video at the bottom of the page.

If you never knew you had good reason to fear a magpie, you do now. Luckily, the biker has his helmet on and it’s actually the only thing that’s protecting him from serious injury. During mating season, magpies tend to swoop on people they perceive as threats, and this often results in serious injury – either because those people, be they pedestrians or bikers, don’t have helmets on, or because the bikers lose control of their bicycle or motorcycle.

The video shows the vlogger going at speeds of over 55 kilometers per hour and 2 birds swooping down on his repeatedly, pecking him on the helmet. He laughs it off, but even he admits he wouldn’t be doing it if he didn’t have protection.

To capture all the action, he uses 2 GoPro cameras, one on his helmet and the other one on the handles of his bike. He only manages to shake off the attackers when he speeds away.

“Alright so there you go that's what magpies do to you,” he says towards the end of the video. “You can imagine what that would do if you didn't have a helmet on.”

So remember: helmets are meant to protect you when you’re out riding, in more ways than one. *Warning:
please be advised that the footage below contains language that might offend.

lol Harley Davidson viral video Australia safety helmet
The Three Horsemen of the Apocalypse The Challenges Faced by Automakers in Their Switch to Euro 6c The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Is Tesla Model 3 the Safety Queen? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Story of Donald Campbel and the Bluebird K7The Story of Donald Campbel and the Bluebird K7
Is It Cheating? U.S. Turn Signals to Euro Style Turn Signals Conversion And Viceversa Coolest OEM Wheels Available On Production CarsCoolest OEM Wheels Available On Production Cars
On Electric Harleys and New Generations What Is the Car Drag Coefficient? Sergio Pininfarina: One of the Godfathers of Italian Car DesignSergio Pininfarina: One of the Godfathers of Italian Car Design
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP What Is Volkswagen’s MEB Platform? Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Five Signs You Need To Take Your Car To Get Serviced How the License Plate Was IntroducedHow the License Plate Was Introduced
Has Tesla Outgrown Its Maker? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) John Zachary Delorean – the Detroit Dream MerchantJohn Zachary Delorean – the Detroit Dream Merchant
Latest car models:
MCLAREN SpeedtailMCLAREN Speedtail ExoticVOLKSWAGEN T-CrossVOLKSWAGEN T-Cross Small SUVAUDI R8 SpyderAUDI R8 Spyder Roadster & ConvertibleAUDI R8 CoupeAUDI R8 Coupe CoupeLAMBORGHINI Huracan Performance SpyderLAMBORGHINI Huracan Performance Spyder ExoticAll car models  
 
 