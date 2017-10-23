Driver Runs Himself Over - Soon in an Instant Karma Compilation Near You

As Larry David, the man behind the most successful TV comedy series ever - Seinfeld, in case there was any doubt - said in an episode of his new series called Curb Your Enthusiasm, "No one's above the beep!"

What he was trying to say was that under the right circumstances, you're allowed to honk your horn at anyone. A police officer isn't moving their car a few seconds after the light turned green? Go for it.



No one is above the beep. For full disclosure, he also said you could "yoo-hoo" a judge in court, which is clearly not a very good idea, so maybe we shouldn't take his word as law. But until somebody tells us of a situation when it's proven wrong, we'll go with it.



The man in the clip below certainly wasn't above it. He was driving like a numbnuts, stopping without signaling his intent and with no obvious reason, being a nuisance for those behind him and blocking up traffic. If anything, he was way below the beep.



We can see the driver in the car in front of the one filming overtake the white



Except the CR-V stops just a few feet further down the road, which is when the honking happens. Somehow irritated, the driver gets out of the car, only he forgets to take the gear shifter out of Reverse. Not only does the SUV ram the car behind, but the driver also gets thrown on the floor in the most comedic way.



As if he hadn't made enough of a fool of himself, after getting up, dusting himself off and stumbling a few times, he comes over to the driver with the dashcam an informs him he was the one who caused the incident. How he managed to keep a straight face upon this piece of news is beyond us. Our guess is he was thinking about the repair bill.Some NSFW language:

