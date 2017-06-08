Gluing Rocks on Your Steering Wheel Isn't Good Karma, It's Tempting Karma

If you've ever had the curiosity of going through the thousands of pages of your car's manual, you probably came across some rather ridiculous recommendations.





But don't worry, you won't be safe in that car even if you ride on any of the other seats. "I'm doing my entire car interior with crystals," the person wrote, apparently not really aware that to most of us, that sounded more like a threat than a positive thing. It's not that they advise stupid things , it's just that it's stupid even to mention them. Some things are so obvious, even a newborn could figure them out. On the other hand, some people wouldn't be able to find their asses in the dark even with the help of a flashlight, a map, and written instructions. Yup, carmakers have to write those things with them in mind as well.And yet, somehow, they never thought about mentioning that gluing rocks to the steering wheel isn't a good idea. Actually, it's quite a terrible one. It doesn't matter if they are multi-colored and arranged in the shape of some beneficial symbol: if the airbag deploys, you're still going to feel it.But that didn't stop some anonymous person from doing it, and then even posting it on the web to brag about it. "I made my steering wheel full of cleansing energy, now every time I drive I vibe up and my car gets a love charge as well (a few smilies)," the author wrote to explain their horrific idea."Oh, you think you're so clever, but what if the car didn't have an airbag?" you might say. Well, in that case, the driver might just bang their head into those not exactly ergonomic shapes in the event of an accident, because the seatbelt alone can only do so much to hold one's body in place.But don't worry, you won't be safe in that car even if you ride on any of the other seats. "I'm doing my entire car interior with crystals," the person wrote, apparently not really aware that to most of us, that sounded more like a threat than a positive thing.