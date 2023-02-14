Driven: 2024 Toyota GR Supra - The Tire Shredder

I'll be honest. I didn't really catch the Supra bug. Why? Maybe I'm not that much into the street racing scene, with its stoplight drags. And to avoid being considered a hypocrite, as one can't catch "the cars bug" while being vaccinated and sterile at the same time, yes... I love rallies and drifting, and that's why I was more fond of the Honda S2000, Mazda RX-7, the likes of the S14 and S15... and, of course, the EVO and STI generations.

64 photos Photo: Florin Profir/autoevolution