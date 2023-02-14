Driven: 2024 Toyota GR Supra - The Tire Shredder

I'll be honest. I didn't really catch the Supra bug. Why? Maybe I'm not that much into the street racing scene, with its stoplight drags. And to avoid being considered a hypocrite, as one can't catch "the cars bug" while being vaccinated and sterile at the same time, yes... I love rallies and drifting, and that's why I was more fond of the Honda S2000, Mazda RX-7, the likes of the S14 and S15... and, of course, the EVO and STI generations.
But here I was with a Supra in front of me, feeling a slight guilt that I wasn't sharing the excitement of the people around me. And as appetite comes with eating, I thought I'd take a ride – who knows, maybe we'd discover some details that would lead to us reconsidering our relationship.
There's no denying that Toyota has an extremely creative design department, whether we're looking back to the roots of this fifth-generation Supra – the FT-1 concept or the new bZ4x. Now, of course, it's also important to be on the same page with the audience for your creativity to be accepted.
In the FT-1 concept's case, I don't think we can talk about major acceptance problems. Translating that idea into a mass-produced item is a clear example of a designers vs. engineers conflict. The styling department had a dream, but then, the engineers came in and told them that their dream had to be adjusted at the joints in order to fit the platform on which the Z4 G29 is built. Whether this is a lèse-majesté offense, I will disclose toward the end.
Yes, there are some minor all-aesthetical details, with no functionality whatsoever, which rather tend to overload the design. One such example would be the air vents hinting toward improved ventilation of both the engine compartment and the brakes. If I were to find a downside to them, from a potential owner's perspective, it would be the fact that when washing the car, I'd have to insist on those particular areas because the dust tends to stick in there.
Mazda RX-7 FD3S. Of course, this is just a personal opinion. However, the exterior is all that and has everything it needs to qualify as a poster star in a teenager's bedroom. And that's probably the most important quality of the design of such a model, to pass this virus, this passion further... to make youngsters dream. And in this regard, way to go, Toyota! Should I add that I also seem to notice some Viper influences in there? I will refrain from that, because this is already getting too complex.
If the exterior has nothing to do with BMW, for the interior, the carmaker stayed on nowadays' beaten path, which is reduced costs. The GR Supra retains that exotic factor of wondering for a fraction of a second if you're flexible enough to descend onto the driver's seat. Although it's just a bit over 50.9 inches (129 centimeters) tall, which means there's every chance you'd lose it in a parking lot, the driving position is quite elevated, especially compared to the passenger seat, which, strangely enough, is positioned lower.
The cabin is small and intimate. If you're slightly claustrophobic, you may feel the need to roll down the side windows for more air. Nonetheless, I appreciated the cockpit vibe, that of an intimate space you immerse into when you "get down" on the driver's seat. And remember, if your height is less than 6.2 feet (around 1.9 meters), you'll feel comfortable at the wheel, otherwise, you'll struggle.
Inside, there’s an easy-to-read dashboard that doesn't shove a crazy amount of information down the driver's throat, which is a much-appreciated detail. The customization is a success as well, showcasing personality, as it didn't give me a BMW vibe. However, the involvement dissipated when it came to the steering wheel, the center display, or the gearbox. Does this detail affect me? Honestly, no. In an increasingly globalized automotive environment, where you can encounter VW buttons inside a Bentley Bentayga, I already appreciate the fact that I didn't find Yaris' center display inside the GR Supra.
The quality of manufacturing, materials, and assembly deserves to be mentioned as well. On the other hand, the ergonomics of daily life while driving is affected. The area on the center console where you can charge your phone wirelessly is slightly useless because any left turn that generates over 0.5 G fills the gadget with so much joy that it leaves the support and ends up somewhere next to the passenger's feet.
If you are familiar with BMW models, the Toyota iDrive will not cause you any adaptation or navigation difficulties. Otherwise, you'll need... let's say two days to get familiar with the menu and where to find what you're looking for. The cup holders are good for storing the phone and wallet. I also enjoyed the access to the trunk from the interior, a practical detail considering that the car’s interior is extremely stingy in the storage space department.
Does it drive like a BMW? Well, there's some sort of Bavarian echo, but it's pretty vague. Legend has it that BMW and Toyota decided to collaborate on a sports model. They started from a BMW 2 Series Coupe platform with a shortened wheelbase. Both boards gave the green light, and development began, but separately.
The car uses the same ZF 8-speed tranny, which works sensationally. It's fast enough, so you don't get to miss having a dual-clutch gearbox, and in the Supra's case, the Japanese chose to remove the Sport mode of the transmission; hence you'll only get to switch between the Auto and Manual modes. Upshifts are quick, depending on the chosen mode, and have that little kick in the back when the converter is locked. On the other hand, the downshift feedback is pretty absent. You have to check the dashboard to make sure it did that. And if you're in Auto mode and use the paddles to gear down, the software will quickly intervene and select the gear it deems appropriate. Only in Manual mode do you have the freedom to make the six cylinders roar.
We tested the GR Supra during winter, the car being equipped with Bridgestone Blizzak winter tires and temperatures close to 32 degrees F (0 degrees C) at the Motorpark Romania race track. In daily use, the GR Supra proves to be extremely docile. You can drive it very relaxed, with no difficulties dosing power. A big plus is that you don't feel any latent nervousness from the rear axle with every acceleration. The power is fluidly and coherently sent to the ground. The steering is precise, and the degree of assistance varies with speed, which doesn't modify the gear ratio.
The Sport mode brings a stiffening of the steering, which, in the case of a sporty drive style, helps a little with better dosing of the steering wheel on turns. I couldn't criticize the partial lack of feedback because it's already normal for electrically assisted units. On the other hand, the front axle is so lively and eager to change direction that you get the feeling of slight nervousness. It's as if you were driving a car with steering on both axles. This requires adapting to the way the car responds to steering changes and getting used to a fluid driving style without sudden direction changes.
I had a very pleasant experience regarding the stopping power. The brake pedal is extremely intuitive, with strong and consistent deceleration, allowing you the confidence to stamp on it later. The combination of low temperatures and winter tires didn't allow me to maintain a high enough pace on the race track to see how fatigue-resistant the brakes are.
On the race track, the GR Supra has two different personalities. It can be the model you drive as smoothly as a single-seater F1 car. The way you feel supported by the tires allows you to experience a pleasant feedback from the rear axle. It determines you to control acceleration while exiting corners. Otherwise, the electronic system will censor your movements, altering the elegance of your ride. From this point of view, it gives off more of a nice GT vibe rather than a hot rod. Even on slippery surfaces, it is progressive when it comes to losing traction on the rear axle. Be careful of how much your heartbeats increase in such moments and how aggressively you lift your foot off the gas. The moment the rear axle regains traction can be rough, and if you don't know where your front wheels are... you might become a social media meme.
The GR Supra's second personality is that of a tire shredder. It absolutely loves oversteering, as well as drifting. Make sure to choose Manual mode because if you've forgotten the gearbox set to the Auto mode in the middle of a sideslip, the rear axle might suddenly regain traction. Here and there, when irritated, the rear may drift quite furiously, but the front axle has enough steering angle to catch the drift and maintain it.
The engine is astonishing, pushing healthily, so you'll be amazed by how easily and steadily the car can reach 125 mph (200 kph) and beyond. Yes, the maximum speed is caped to 155 mph (250 kph), but you don't need more. The GR Supra has one more important feature – it makes you feel that you're driving faster than you actually are. Many sports models nowadays isolate you from the actual speed, while the laws of physics haven't been rewritten.
Probably the most annoying thing I experienced while driving the GR Supra was finding a decent place to store my phone. Nonetheless, Apple CarPlay's or Android Auto's unavailability didn't bother me. I find wireless charging useless. That space could have been designed to safely keep a phone. The door storage areas aren't friendly. They're not suitable even for a pair of sunglasses. On the other hand, I'm content with the access to the trunk. It has 10 ft3 (0.28 m3), enough to accommodate luggage for a weekend. I appreciated the practical nature and the fact that you don't have to open the tailgate to throw your bag and jacket inside, as they can be stored straight from the driver's seat.
The price of a 2-liter GR Supra starts at $44,040 (€41,241), while for the inline-6 version, it's 9k more at $53,000 (€49,630). A metallic paint job takes another $425 (€398) out of your pocket, and for $1,195 (€1,119), you can add the Driver Assist Package. So you don't have to add another 30% to make your car acceptable as a daily driver. And this seems to me like a big plus.
Fuel consumption is not bad. On relaxed long drives, this BMW engine knows how to sip at 29 mpg (8.11 l/100 km). Meanwhile, while sporty driving, you can hope for 20-18 mpg (11.76-13 l/100 km), and on the race track... if you're worried about fuel efficiency, it means you're not ready for a car like this.
Yes, the GR Supra may disappoint some fans who were hoping for a purebred product, so to speak. In the current context, I'd assume that Toyota wants to invest in finding a way to make gasoline engines transition to hydrogen, rather than developing an inline-6 from scratch. And since all production units are at maximum capacity... they could also contemplate building a plant to manufacture this engine, only to meet the expectations of some fans who may change their mind the next day and give all their money to another carmaker. When attachment to a brand is so volatile... I understand them. On the other hand, Toyota's roster includes the likes of the GR Yaris, Corolla, and Supra.
And for those shouting "it's a BMW!"... at the beginning of this article, I promised to share a little story with you. The BMW Z4 is the successor to the elegant BMW 507. Following the same epic thread, the Toyota GR Supra leads us to the Toyota 2000GT.
Does the name of Count Albrecht von Goertz sound familiar to you? Out of those enraged by this sacrilege called Supra on a BMW platform... I think only a few are acquainted with him. He's the one responsible for the design of the magnificent BMW 507, so, technically, he's one of the parents of the Z4. But have you heard of the Japanese adventure of this count?
After leaving BMW, he worked as a consultant within Nissan's team for a while. Coincidentally or not, at that time, in the early '60s, Nissan and Yamaha were working on a joint coupe project, which would go down in history as Project A550X. And because that's how it goes, Nissan, distrustful of its partnership with Yamaha, decided to put an end to this collaboration. Albrecht von Goertz left along with Yamaha and with a nearly completed project, ending up at Toyota. That's how the Toyota 2000GT was born. Thanks to a count who became the originator of the Toyota sports models adventure, one of the Supra's ancestors.
Yes, the GR Supra may disappoint some fans who were hoping for a purebred product, so to speak. In the current context, I'd assume that Toyota wants to invest in finding a way to make gasoline engines transition to hydrogen, rather than developing an inline-6 from scratch. And since all production units are at maximum capacity... they could also contemplate building a plant to manufacture this engine, only to meet the expectations of some fans who may change their mind the next day and give all their money to another carmaker. When attachment to a brand is so volatile... I understand them. On the other hand, Toyota's roster includes the likes of the GR Yaris, Corolla, and Supra.
And for those shouting "it's a BMW!"... at the beginning of this article, I promised to share a little story with you. The BMW Z4 is the successor to the elegant BMW 507. Following the same epic thread, the Toyota GR Supra leads us to the Toyota 2000GT.
Does the name of Count Albrecht von Goertz sound familiar to you? Out of those enraged by this sacrilege called Supra on a BMW platform... I think only a few are acquainted with him. He's the one responsible for the design of the magnificent BMW 507, so, technically, he's one of the parents of the Z4. But have you heard of the Japanese adventure of this count?
After leaving BMW, he worked as a consultant within Nissan's team for a while. Coincidentally or not, at that time, in the early '60s, Nissan and Yamaha were working on a joint coupe project, which would go down in history as Project A550X. And because that's how it goes, Nissan, distrustful of its partnership with Yamaha, decided to put an end to this collaboration. Albrecht von Goertz left along with Yamaha and with a nearly completed project, ending up at Toyota. That's how the Toyota 2000GT was born. Thanks to a count who became the originator of the Toyota sports models adventure, one of the Supra's ancestors.
Pros
- Engine-Transmission
- Design
- Mechanical purity
- Rich equipment
- Performance
Cons
- Limited storage areas
- Rear suspension
- Ergonomic shortcomings