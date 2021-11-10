Drako Dragon Will Upgrade the GTE to Even More Extreme Performance

kWh

The name Drako Dragon may sound like a redundancy but also like an emphasis on what the company has to offer. The new electric hypercar promises to be even more extreme than the GTE. Although it will probably preserve most of its predecessor’s appearance, Drako said, “no system of the Drako GTE has gone untouched.”The Dragon promises to burn tires like the GTE never did thanks to more torque in revised motors: all four of them. Like the GTE, the Dragon will have one motor per wheel. In the GTE, they generate 300 hp each.An upgraded cooling system would allow the Dragon to do repeated laps on a track for as long as the 90battery pack has a charge for it. The 0 to 60 mph (0-97 kph) time would have been reduced, but Drako did not reveal by how much. The company is saving these juicier details for the official presentation of the car, scheduled to happen in January 2022.If the exterior will be familiar, Drako promised the interior of the car has been completely modified. Outside, the changes would be restricted to refinements, such as lightweight wheels and new paint schemes.The company did not mention how much the Dragon would cost. However, Drako currently asks $1.2 million for the GTE. The company promised to tell us more about the new vehicle when it is officially presented. In the meantime, all we have are the teaser images and the feeling that the upgraded version may cost even more than that.