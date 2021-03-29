Drako GTE Shows What 1,200 Electric HP Can Do on Ice and Snow

You’ll be forgiven if the name Drako Motors doesn’t ring that many bells. After all, we’re talking about a company that was just beginning to make a splash when 2020 hit, and the entire world became otherwise occupied with more important things. But now that there’s hope the current state of affairs might end, Drako is back with a vengeance.
The American startup is going after people looking for a high-power electric sports car with a sedan it calls GTE. Built on a Fisker Karma chassis, the four-passenger machine promises impressive performance figures: 1,200 hp and 8,800 Nm of wheel torque, 206 mph (332 kph) top speed, and a range estimated at around 250 miles (402 km).
Behind the numbers are impressive hardware choices. We’re talking about four permanent magnet hybrid synchronous motors good for about 300 horsepower each and a 90 kWh battery pack. Forged aluminum suspension with Öhlins dampers and coil springs, Brembo carbon-ceramic brakes, and 21-inch monoblock forged one-piece wheels complete the Drako GTE picture.
“The driver-focused supercar,” as Drako describes the GTE, was supposed to be made in very limited numbers, more precisely 25 of them, and released last year for $1.25 million each. However, it’s unclear how this plan panned out. What’s certain is that a number of these cars are already here and are impressing drivers left and right.
At the beginning of 2020, Valentino Balboni, the former chief test driver of Lamborghini, took a GTE out for a spin and seemed to have been impressed. But he did his driving on the tarmac of The Thermal Club track in California, and exciting as that may have been, we bet it doesn’t even come close to what the driver of the GTE felt when taking the car out in the snow and ice to play.
Check out for yourselves in the two videos below—the thing looks as if it was born to be driven this way.
Behind the numbers are impressive hardware choices. We’re talking about four permanent magnet hybrid synchronous motors good for about 300 horsepower each and a 90 kWh battery pack. Forged aluminum suspension with Öhlins dampers and coil springs, Brembo carbon-ceramic brakes, and 21-inch monoblock forged one-piece wheels complete the Drako GTE picture.
“The driver-focused supercar,” as Drako describes the GTE, was supposed to be made in very limited numbers, more precisely 25 of them, and released last year for $1.25 million each. However, it’s unclear how this plan panned out. What’s certain is that a number of these cars are already here and are impressing drivers left and right.
At the beginning of 2020, Valentino Balboni, the former chief test driver of Lamborghini, took a GTE out for a spin and seemed to have been impressed. But he did his driving on the tarmac of The Thermal Club track in California, and exciting as that may have been, we bet it doesn’t even come close to what the driver of the GTE felt when taking the car out in the snow and ice to play.
Check out for yourselves in the two videos below—the thing looks as if it was born to be driven this way.