GM Moves Unfinished Trucks from Ad-Hoc Parking Lots Back to Plants, Chip Crisis Not Over

While the chip shortage clearly isn’t over, General Motors is already seeing the light at the end of the tunnel. The company has recently started transferring some unfinished trucks from the ad-hoc parking lots it created on empty fields back to manufacturing plants to install the necessary systems. 6 photos



General Motors is one of the companies that tried to reduce the disruptions caused by the global chip shortage by maintaining the production at some plants. However, the vehicles produced here eventually ended up in parking spaces where they were just waiting for chips to power critical systems.



These chips have now arrived, and General Motors is working around the clock on installing them on trucks before shipping the vehicles to customers.



But on the other hand, this doesn’t necessarily mean the chip shortage is over.



Industry analysts predicted a semiconductor crisis ease-off in late 2021, and as it turns out, this is indeed happening, with more carmakers returning to normal production levels at the majority of their factories.



However, most experts believe another chip shortage wave would happen in the first months of 2022 when carmakers might have no other option than to turn to painful decisions like temporary halts of the production at some facilities. The chip shortage is unlikely to be over by 2023, they say, though more signs of a full recovery should appear in approximately 12 months.