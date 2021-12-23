Dozen of Classic Ford Mustangs Found in a Junkyard Must Be the Best Christmas Gift

If you’re browsing the web hoping to find a new Ford Mustang project to restore, here’s something that might totally take you by surprise.
What if instead of one Mustang, you get not two, not three, but a dozen of first-generation models, all of which come with very mysterious details that only you can discover?
This is exactly the case with this horde of early Mustangs that have recently been found in what appears to be a junkyard. Currently listed for sale by Classic Cars of South Carolina, this unexpected Mustang lineup obviously comes in a very rough condition, but unfortunately, very few specifics have been shared by the garage.
So, in theory, the photo gallery is pretty much the only thing we’re getting in terms of worthy information about these Mustangs, and boy, it’s pretty clear these are very challenging projects.
This isn’t necessarily a surprise, as it’s a junkyard we’re talking about here, so the cars that are typically stored in such a place are very close to extinction anyway.
It’s hard to tell if any of the Mustangs can still get back on the road, but given the vehicles are listed with a $1,000 price tag, they could well be useful for someone who’s looking for various parts to restore another first-generation model.
The garage says the Mustangs include 1964 1/2, 1965, and 1966 models that “will make good project cars or parts,” but of course, this is something that only a potential buyer can determine by simply checking out the horde of cars in person.
We don’t know if an engine is still there in any of these Mustangs but don’t be too surprised if there isn’t, especially since these cars most likely served as donors for other projects.
If you’re interested in getting one of these Mustangs, just reach out to the garage to ask for more information and go see the vehicles in person.
