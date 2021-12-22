Why the Air Force Will Never Forget Black Sunday

5 This 1966 Ford Mustang Is a Barn Find Diehards Can’t Even Dream About

4 1964 1/2 Ford Mustang Found in a Colorado Garage Is Complete and Original, Rare Interior

3 1966 Ford Mustang Kept Inside for 35 Years Is a Rust-Free Unrestored Survivor

2 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Drags Porsche 911 Turbo, Another One Bites the Dust

More on this:

1967 Ford Mustang Fastback Saved After 30 Years Proves Miracles Can and Do Happen

If you don’t believe in miracles, there’s a chance this 1967 Ford Mustang could make you change your mind. The car spent no less than three decades in storage, and now it’s out, hoping someone is brave enough to start a full restoration process. 25 photos



It’s not a big surprise that the car requires a bunch of fixes here and there, and eBay seller



The engine under the hood is a mysterious 289 (4.7-liter) that doesn’t come with too many details.



The 1967



The C-code Mustang came with a 2-barrel Windsor developing 195 horsepower.



At this point, nobody knows for sure if the engine is still working or not, and the seller explains they haven’t yet checked if it currently starts. However, we’re being told it’s better to assume the V8 is locked up from sitting, but it could very well start roaring again with a little luck.



The asking price for this Mustang seems to be way too optimistic, despite the original engine and the complete interior. While the auction starts at $28,000, there’s a reserve in place, and the Buy It Now value has been set to $29,000. Born as a C-code Mustang painted in Dark Moss Green, the car is still dusty and dirty, so whoever buys it will have the opportunity to give it the first good wash in such a long time.It’s not a big surprise that the car requires a bunch of fixes here and there, and eBay seller 76_corvette says the existing floor pans need to be completely replaced, and so do the rear frame rails. The interior, on the other hand, seems complete, and the headliner, in particular, appears to be in good condition.The engine under the hood is a mysterious 289 (4.7-liter) that doesn’t come with too many details.The 1967 Mustang was offered with a 200 (3.3-liter) six-cylinder unit as standard, while the available options included a 289 (4.7-liter) in both 2-barrel and 4-barrel configurations. The top unit for this model year was the 390 (6.4-liter) rated at 320 horsepower.The C-code Mustang came with a 2-barrel Windsor developing 195 horsepower.At this point, nobody knows for sure if the engine is still working or not, and the seller explains they haven’t yet checked if it currently starts. However, we’re being told it’s better to assume the V8 is locked up from sitting, but it could very well start roaring again with a little luck.The asking price for this Mustang seems to be way too optimistic, despite the original engine and the complete interior. While the auction starts at $28,000, there’s a reserve in place, and the Buy It Now value has been set to $29,000.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party.