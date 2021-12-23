Fox-Body Mustang Needs Belly Rubs, Aims for the Sky During Takeoff

Your daily dose of ‘what the hell?’ comes from a drag racing event held in the U.S. of A., and it’s dressed like a Fox Body Mustang. Nothing out of the ordinary yet, right? Well, you might say so, but the action actually starts at the 2:44-minute mark.
Tha'ts when this red third-gen Ford Mustang tried giving the yellow Chevy Nova a black eye, and it might have done just that, if it hadn’t shown its belly shortly after takeoff. The impromptu stunt, which could have ended badly for both participants, supposedly occurred after the nitrous injection.
Fortunately, the driver of the model built by the Blue Oval between 1978 and 1993 kept his cool and resisted the brake-slamming urge. That would have made the car-turned-dragster even more unstable. Instead, he lifted off the gas, and moments later, the whole front end came back down, just as the vehicle was moving to the other lane.
Such incidents are quite common in the drag-racing world, and it was earlier this month when we showed you another Fox Body Mustang pull a massive wheelie, subsequent to a NOS overdose. Apparently filmed at the Snowbird Outlaw Nationals, the driver regained control after lifting off the throttle, and gravity did the rest, albeit with lots of sparks.
Another Mustang dragster went fully airborne last month, while proving its straight-line sprint at a different event, probably giving the driver brown pants. However, all’s well that ends well, as he too managed to recover it by lifting off the right pedal, yet since a lot of air was flowing under the body, it was an extremely violent landing, with even more sparks than the aforementioned Fox Bodies. Still, it could have been much worse for these rides, so keeping your cool in extreme situations does help indeed.
