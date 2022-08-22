Dover White 1956 BMW R50 Was Extensively Restored Inside Out, Looks Fit for a Museum

Some motorcycles are simply stunning in whatever color option was offered from the factory, with the R50 being a prime example.
The gorgeous BMW R50 we’re about to look at is said to have come off the assembly line on March 12, 1956, and it was subsequently handed over to a U.S. importer later that year. Following the current owner’s acquisition in 2017, Motorrad’s vintage gemstone had regained its former beauty thanks to a complete refurbishment, which was carried out over a four-year period.
During this makeover, its frame and bodywork were cloaked in youthful layer of Dover White paint, while the brightwork components have been re-plated for a squeaky-clean look. The bike’s 18-inch wheels got treated to a revitalizing overhaul, receiving Block C tires from Metzeler in the process. Looking to smoothen out the suspension, the owner installed a new set of rear shocks that feature preload adjustability.
A fresh dial can be found in the cockpit, and replacement bulbs keep the Beemer’s headlamp, turn signals, and round taillight shining brightly. Its boxer-twin powerhouse was bored out to 501cc, then it’s been fitted with a 12-volt charging and ignition system. Furthermore, the valves, seals, and bearings were all replaced for good measure.
With the aforementioned parts in place, a new exhaust system was added to wrap up the engine work, but there were still a couple of powertrain upgrades to come. One came in the form of a fresher clutch mechanism, while the other was a comprehensive rebuild of the motorcycle’s four-speed transmission. Finally, you’ll find a modern battery rounding things out.
If you’ve got cash to burn and wish to expand your collection of classic beauties, you may want to consider taking this ‘56 MY R50 home! The restored Bavarian treasure is making its way to auction on Bring a Trailer, with a very generous top bid of $10,500 holding the lead for the time being. To submit yours, be sure to visit the BaT website before August 24, as that’s when the bidding process will end.
