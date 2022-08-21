1916 Excelsior With Sidecar Sells for $45,000

World War I era olive drab 1916 Excelsior rocking a 998cc (61 Cl) F-head V-twin engine with 3-speed transmission has only seen 4,900 miles (7,886 km) worth of action. Not too shabby for a 106-year-old bike.

click to load Disqus comments for this story This enables Disqus, Inc. to process some of your data.



