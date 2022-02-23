Triumph's Speed Twin Breitling Limited Edition Comes With Matching Ice-Blue Watch

Swiss watchmaker Breitling and British motorcycle manufacturer Triumph teamed up to create a stunning limited-edition Speed Twin motorcycle and two unique versions of Breitling's iconic Top Time watch.
To celebrate the '60s café-racer spirit, the luxury watchmaker is releasing two distinct versions of its Top Time chronograph. Meanwhile, Triumph is launching 270 Speed Twin Breitling Limited Edition motorcycles in honor of Speed Twin's 270-degree parallel-twin engine.
One of the watch models is reserved exclusively for buyers of the limited-edition bike. It includes a sunray-finished dial and an engraved case back with the number of the Speed Twin bought.
Both timepieces will feature a 41 mm diameter stainless steel case and ice-blue dials inspired by a blue 1951 Triumph Thunderbird 6T and a Top Time chronograph from the '70s.
Against the blue background sit nicely the Breitling and Triumph logos, which can be found at 12 and 6 o'clock. There's also a tachymeter, which gives the watches a sporty look.
The heart of timepieces is the Breitling Caliber 23, which beats at 28,800 vibrations per hour (vph) for two days. On the back, both watches have a detailed design sketch of Triumph's parallel-twin engine. A subdued racing-themed calfskin leather strap completes the whole look of the Top Time Triumph chronographs.
As for the limited-edition bike, it incorporates all of the features of the latest generation Speed Twin, including the 1200 cc High Power Bonneville twin capable of delivering 100 hp, Brembo M50 calipers, and Marzocchi USD forks.
The black and blue scheme of the bike matches the dials of the chronographs. Special for this edition, each of the machines comes with an individually numbered handlebar clamp and fully adjustable Öhlins piggy-back twin rear suspension.
A jet black tank stripe with the Breitling script logo contrasts the fresh coat of paint. To that are added the Breitling-branded billet machined aluminum embellishers and a perforated black leather seat. The motorcycle's speed and RPM gauges were designed in collaboration with Breitling and are inspired by the watches' dial.
Pricing for this limited-edition Triumph starts at $18,300. The watches exclusive to the Speed Twin Breitling edition owners will cost $5,700, while the ones available to the public will be $5,500.
