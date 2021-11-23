1927 Shadow Rod by Kindig It Still Is One Bitchin' Grocery Getter, Now Up for Grabs

The Ford Model Ts of old have become over the years cornerstones for custom garages trying to make a name for themselves. Harder to find than the cars of the 1960s, for instance, trickier to (re)build, and most importantly, harder to remake into shapes that are new and exciting, Model Ts seem like some major exam shops need to pass for gaining new levels of recognition.
Transforming Ts (or building them from the ground up) is not something a garage should start its existence with, and this is why we mostly see them having a shot at such an operation at a later stage in their lives. And Dave Kindig’s Kindig It is no exception.
The Model T you’re looking at here is described by the shop as the third custom build made for the same customer, Ron Meis, one that needed to have that everyday usability feel to it, despite looking all extreme.
The thing, which was shown for the first time in the flesh in front of a live audience at the SEMA show in 2017, is exactly that, a grocery getter built from the ground up by Kindig. Its official name is Shadow Rod, but because of it being featured in a Bitchin' Rides episode titled “That's One Bitchin' Grocery Getter,” this other moniker kind of stuck with it.
What we’re looking at is a four-exposed-wheels contraption riding on a custom chassis, in its turn equipped with a full cantilever suspension and RideTech coilovers on all of the corners. The chassis supports a lot of silver metal, a Shadow Rod (hence the other name for the thing) body gifted with hand-built hood and side panels. Up front, we get a tiny windscreen, and large 9-inch (23 cm) Greening Auto headlights – that's half the size most motorcycle wheels have.
Speaking of wheels, in this case, we’re dealing with staggered Billet Specialties pieces, sized 16 and 17 inches, and modified by Kindig to better suit the overall build. They come wrapped in Coker Excelsior tires.
The exposed interior, handled by JS Customs, shows two leather-wrapped seats separated by a center console, a Koch's Ford steering wheel, and Dakota Digital gauges in the dashboard.
Those are there as a means for the driver to get a better understanding of what the engine is doing. That would be an LS3 unit running a Harrop injection system and an automatic transmission, and rated at 480 hp.
Most SEMA builds, once the hype of the official presentation passes, go underground for a number of years, as people are waiting for the value to go up. The same seems to have happened with the Shadow Rod as well.
Only now it resurfaced, and we found it on the list of cars auction house Barrett-Jackson will be selling in January in Scottsdale, Arizona. That’s right, the Grocery Getter is selling, and it does so at no reserve, meaning that with enough luck, it could be snatched as a bargain.
