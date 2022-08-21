Original-Owner 2000 Suzuki TL1000R Has Some Minor Scratches, Counts Less Than 1,700 Miles

You’ll be hard-pressed to find a TL1000R in mint condition, but this one’s close enough, if you ask me.
More than two decades have passed since the Suzuki TL1000R pictured above first saw the light of day, but it is still in the original owner’s possession after all this time. According to its six-digit odometer, the 2000 MY rocket ship was ridden for a mere 1,668 miles (2,684 km), so it spent more time sitting around than actually doing what it was built for.
Suzuki’s phenom is at last preparing to change hands on Iconic Motorbike Auctions, and it’s been treated to an invigorating service in preparation for the sale. The bike now sports a brand-new drive chain, fresh air filtration hardware, and a sticky pair of Bridgestone Hypersport S22 tires, among other goodies. In addition, all vital fluids were flushed for good measure.
You’ll find a tinted windshield installed by the motorcycle’s soon-to-be previous owner, who’d also painted its wheels yellow to match the bodywork. Currently located in SoCal, this Japanese predator will be listed on the IMA website at no reserve until Thursday, August 25. As of now, one would need to spend about $4k in order to get ahead of the top bidder, but that’s unlikely to be the case for much longer!
Developed under the watchful eye of Hiroshi Moritake, the TL1000R is brought to life by a feral 996cc V-twin juggernaut with 135 hp and 78 pound-feet (106 Nm) of twist at its disposal. The fuel-injected DOHC mill is connected to a six-speed gearbox, and its asphalt-warping force can result in speeds of up to 165 mph (266 kph).
To complete a quarter-mile sprint, the SBK-bred missile will only require 11.2 ticks of the stopwatch. On the other hand, stopping power is provided by drilled 320 mm (12.6-inch) brake rotors at the front and a single 220 mm (8.7-inch) unit at the rear. Sitting on upside-down forks and an adjustable monoshock, Suzuki’s fiend weighs 434 pounds (197 kg) without fluids.
Suzuki’s phenom is at last preparing to change hands on Iconic Motorbike Auctions, and it’s been treated to an invigorating service in preparation for the sale. The bike now sports a brand-new drive chain, fresh air filtration hardware, and a sticky pair of Bridgestone Hypersport S22 tires, among other goodies. In addition, all vital fluids were flushed for good measure.
You’ll find a tinted windshield installed by the motorcycle’s soon-to-be previous owner, who’d also painted its wheels yellow to match the bodywork. Currently located in SoCal, this Japanese predator will be listed on the IMA website at no reserve until Thursday, August 25. As of now, one would need to spend about $4k in order to get ahead of the top bidder, but that’s unlikely to be the case for much longer!
Developed under the watchful eye of Hiroshi Moritake, the TL1000R is brought to life by a feral 996cc V-twin juggernaut with 135 hp and 78 pound-feet (106 Nm) of twist at its disposal. The fuel-injected DOHC mill is connected to a six-speed gearbox, and its asphalt-warping force can result in speeds of up to 165 mph (266 kph).
To complete a quarter-mile sprint, the SBK-bred missile will only require 11.2 ticks of the stopwatch. On the other hand, stopping power is provided by drilled 320 mm (12.6-inch) brake rotors at the front and a single 220 mm (8.7-inch) unit at the rear. Sitting on upside-down forks and an adjustable monoshock, Suzuki’s fiend weighs 434 pounds (197 kg) without fluids.