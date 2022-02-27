Doug DeMuro Reviews the 2022 Porsche Taycan GTS Sport Turismo, Says It's Thrilling

Porsche’s Taycan certainly enjoys a lot of popularity. The Germans really nailed this one. Doug DeMuro got his hands on the new 2022 GTS Sport Turismo and shows us wagons are making a comeback as EVs. This makes the American independent reviewer happy – and, honestly, we share his enthusiasm.
Before we dive in on what Doug DeMuro is saying about the new 2022 Taycan GTS Sport Turismo, we’d like to remind you something important: this year’s updated version not only brings this wagon body style from the Panamera for Porsche’s first contemporary EV (we do not forget the 1898 P1!) but also comes with adjusted settings for the battery. This Taycan is now offering a bit over 311 miles (500 kilometers) on the WLTP range – theoretically.
In reality, if you push the car, you might end up with approximately 200 miles (322 kilometers). At the same time, we’re keeping in mind that the EPA range is set at 227 miles (365 kilometers) for the 2022 Taycan 4S with the bigger battery, which essentially is the same recipe used for the new GTS variant.
Another new feature is the option to make the glass roof opaque. This is something that I, personally, had an issue with while testing different versions of the Taycan. I like privacy. If you do too, then we might think alike. This add-on is great and is a welcomed improvement, as even DeMuro points it out in his video. He calls it “one of the quirkiest quirks” he has ever seen. We agree. This is a cool way of adding an extra layer of protection. Porsche thought hard and long about it and also offers owners the possibility to choose how much transparency they want for their big glass roof. Yes, it’s adjustable and can even be set to let the sun in between some futuristic shapes.
This is called privacy smart glass or switchable laminate glass and was first used in hotels and expensive homes as the electrochromic technology didn’t come cheap a couple of years ago. It still isn’t, but it’s nice to see it used on cars.
The 2022 Porsche Taycan GTS Sport Turismo sits between the Turbo and the 4S, and it’s a little more expensive than the four-door sedan. You’ll have to add at least $2000 more. Here’s what Doug DeMuro has to say about it.
