Doug DeMuro Reviews the Alfa Romeo 4C Spider Again After 6 Years, This Time It's Different

La vita can certainly be bella when you enjoy a sunny day in an Italian supercar with no roof. Doug DeMuro proves it in his latest review. The Alfa Romeo 4C Spider he’s showing us is also up for grabs.
The American Internet star says in the beginning of his video that the Alfa Romeo 4C Spider is a scaled down supercar, a “baby supercar.” This compact Italian representative boasts only a 1750 cc turbocharged 4-cylinder engine, but it weighs just 2,465 lb (1,118 kg). The entire monocoque chassis is made from carbon fiber, while its exterior shell is the product of a blend called SMC, a type of material that’s 20% lighter than steel but offers the same strength and rigidity.
Only the front and rear subframes are composed of aluminum. As Doug also points in the video, the carbon fiber tub is something you’ll find on supercars that have a minimum cost of at least $200,000-$300,000. The sticker price in the U.S. for an Alfa 4C Spider was around $65,000.
It can achieve 62 mph (100 kph) in just 4.2 seconds from a standing start. That’s impressive considering the 4C Coupe appeared as a concept in 2011 and the Spider joined it as a series model starting from 2015. The latter was available until 2020 with no upgrades from the 2019 model year. It might feel old, but that’s just because it has a timeless design, one that’s not aligned with the current trend of making everything bigger, wider, and longer.
Back in the days when Doug DeMuro was wearing full pants, he showed the 4C Spider as an unpractical car that didn’t have a lot of promise for comfort. Missing the essential about what the Italian vehicle was all about, he returned after six years with a proper review that shows he loves the Alfa and finds it quirky enough. What’s that word that best describes Alfa Romeos? Ah, yes: it has the soul. Even in 2022!
