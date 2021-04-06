Donut Robotics’ Revolutionary C-Face Mask Translates Eight Languages Instantly

I’m a big fan of concepts and movies. Why? Sometimes concepts and movies become reality. If you’ve ever seen Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy, there’s a creature that you put in your ear that can translate any language spoken to it and then communicates what was said into the known language of the wearer; it’s called the Babel fish and it's pretty neat.
Now, mankind hasn’t discovered anything like this on Earth, but technology can do something similar. What you see here is known as the C-Face smart mask. Don’t worry, it’s not some creature you put into your body, but a face mask that does exactly what the Babel fish theoretically does.
This mask will record a wearer’s message when he or she speaks, and via the miracle of technology, the phrase or sentence is translated into the language of the person being communicated to. If I've expressed that clearly, you now know that you can simply converse with another person without even knowing their language.
The C-Face is the work of Japan-based Donut Robotics. Few people have heard of this team, and this isn’t the only product they offer. Another trinket they produce is called the Cinnamon, a reception robot that can perform observational and security duties via a camera and facial recognition. It also includes advanced translation abilities, so translating is nothing new to Donut.
The mask is a rather simple feature and is to be worn over an already present medical mask; after all, the times call for this accessory. Personally, I can’t read Japanese and the video you’ll find below has no captions, so it’s a bit difficult to figure out what the mask is composed of or how it’s set up, but frankly, it looks a lot like silicon. The manufacturer’s website also makes no mention of what it’s using.
However, their page does mention a few features you’ll get when spending the $40 asking price for the mask. Note that it can only be purchased from within Japan, so unless you’ve got a residency card or know a guy, good luck getting one.
Once a message is spoken, the app will translate the phrase into the language you’ve selected, and display said message on your screen. Whether that message can be communicated auditorily isn’t quite clear. What is clear is that the app and mask support eight languages, for now.
The only question I have about the mask is whether the input language can be one of the eight supported or if only Japanese can be translated into the eight other languages. If this is the case, don’t worry, it can be handled with a software update.
As for myself, I've got 40 bucks to dish out right now; if only I could get one shipped outside Japan. Of course, I want one, don’t you? If you don’t, take a minute or two and think about what you can achieve with a C-Face mask in terms of business applications and networking. How much easier does it have to get?
