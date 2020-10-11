5 The Iwind Filtration System Promises to Give Cyclists a Faceful of Clean Air

2 This 24K Gold and Silver Facemask Purifies Inhaled Air to 99.8%

1 ROLLOE Is a Bicycle Wheel that Filters Out Pollution on the Go

More on this:

MicroClimate Helmet Will Filter Your Uber, Airport Air

Masks are so yesterday. They’re also not entirely efficient, either in terms of filtering out pollution or offering protection in the ongoing health crisis. 5 photos



In the current context, it’s become clear that there is a market for this type of products. This isn’t the first device or mask to use HEPA filters, but it’s one of the first in helmet form.



AIR weighs just two pounds (0.9 kg), comes with its own carrying case and is made from materials that promise easy maintenance. The acrylics shield can be cleaned with the included microfiber cloth, while the fabric inside and around the neck is washable. The HEPA filters are good for four to six weeks.



The AIR charges via USB-C port and is good for five hours. You can charge is while you’re using it (assuming you’re on a longer flight, for example) but bear in mind that a full charge is achieved in eight hours. The biggest downside to AIR is that, while you’re using it, you can’t drink anything. So if you’re on a longer flight, hydrate properly beforehand because you’ll be landing parched.



MicroAir says that sound is somewhat muffled, but it’s working on the issue. Speech is audible for those outside, though.



Available only in black for $199, the first items of this hermetic bubble will ship at the end of this month. If you’re a frequent flier or commute by Uber, it could be a good option: it will keep you healthy, give you fresh air and the chance to pretend you’re Matt Damon in The Martian. A helmet, on the other hand, offers the guarantee of fresh, clean air, while also not covering your face, fogging up your classes, worsening your acne, or making your ears hurt if you’re also using airpods. AIR from MicroClimate will like to be your next helmet – and your companion on your future Uber or airport rides.In the current context, it’s become clear that there is a market for this type of products. This isn’t the first device or mask to use HEPA filters, but it’s one of the first in helmet form. AIR has HEPA filters behind both fans, filtering both inlet and outlet air. You’re breathing in pure, clean air , but you’re also putting out clean air.AIR weighs just two pounds (0.9 kg), comes with its own carrying case and is made from materials that promise easy maintenance. The acrylics shield can be cleaned with the included microfiber cloth, while the fabric inside and around the neck is washable. The HEPA filters are good for four to six weeks.The AIR charges via USB-C port and is good for five hours. You can charge is while you’re using it (assuming you’re on a longer flight, for example) but bear in mind that a full charge is achieved in eight hours. The biggest downside to AIR is that, while you’re using it, you can’t drink anything. So if you’re on a longer flight, hydrate properly beforehand because you’ll be landingMicroAir says that sound is somewhat muffled, but it’s working on the issue. Speech is audible for those outside, though.Available only in black for $199, the first items of this hermetic bubble will ship at the end of this month. If you’re a frequent flier or commute by Uber, it could be a good option: it will keep you healthy, give you fresh airthe chance to pretend you’re Matt Damon in The Martian.