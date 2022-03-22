Don’t Be Angry If Waze Fails to Work on Android Auto… It Happens on CarPlay as Well

Let’s be honest about it: Waze is a great invention that many of us rely on every time we get behind the wheel, and it doesn’t make any sense to discuss why.
The Google-owned app is an essential part of the app arsenal of every modern driver out there, no matter if it runs on a mobile device or the larger screen inside the cabin.
But becoming a must-have app is no guarantee Waze is always capable of providing the flawless experience the entire community expects to get. And unfortunately, Waze has started hitting bug after bug, making it more challenging to use the app on a regular basis.
The most recent glitch appears to impact both Android Auto and CarPlay, as Waze seems to be suffering from some sort of first-load glitch that ends with a blank screen.
In other words, the app fails to load the maps, though this only seems to happen on the first launch. Force-closing Waze and then starting it a second time allows the app to load the maps properly, with the same behavior apparently happening on Android Auto and CarPlay.
A discussion here on reddit includes lots of confirmations this isn’t an isolated glitch, and in my case, the most recent versions of Waze didn’t make any difference.
More often than not, Waze runs correctly on CarPlay if the iPhone isn’t locked, and the app is in focus. In other words, you should first launch Waze on your iPhone, then connect the mobile device to the head unit in the car, and finally, get the app working properly on CarPlay too.
Obviously, turning to such workarounds isn’t exactly everybody’s cup of tea, especially because users expect nothing but a flawless experience from one end to another. But given no fix appears to be on the radar, turning to these inconvenient approaches is often the only option.
