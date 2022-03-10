Waze Gets a Special Navigation Voice, New Car Icons, All Courtesy of Christina Aguilera

Waze is a great way to beat the crazy traffic in crowded cities across the world, and from time to time, the experience overall is getting a refresh thanks to limited-time updates that go live within the app.
They are all part of special collaborations between Waze and various organizations or celebrities out there and typically include new navigation voices, car icons, and moods.
This is exactly what Waze has announced today.
Thanks to a partnership between Waze and Christina Aguilera, users can now enable new navigation voices and pick from a lineup of four new moods within the app.
The singer will provide navigation instructions in English and Spanish, while the four new moods are called Magical, Feisty, Sweet, and Strong. As far as the available car icons are concerned, there are two of them, and they’re called Dirrty Bike and Pinkup Truck. If you’re a fan of Christina Aguilera, you certainly know these names make total sense.
The new experience has launched on March 1, so right now, it’s already available for everybody out there – keep in mind, however, that the navigation only works in English and Spanish.
If you want to enable the voice of Christina Aguilera in Waze or to switch to one of the new car icons or moods, just launch the app and look for the new pack in the main menu. This content is powered by a server-side switch, so you don’t have to be running the latest version of the app to get it.
However, this is strongly recommended anyway, as the latest versions of Waze likely include welcome improvements and bug fixes, so the experience overall should be more refined.
The Christina Aguilera-powered content would continue to be available until the end of the month, at which point all your settings in Waze will return to the previous configuration, thus restoring the navigation voice, car icons, and moods you used before.
This is exactly what Waze has announced today.
Thanks to a partnership between Waze and Christina Aguilera, users can now enable new navigation voices and pick from a lineup of four new moods within the app.
The singer will provide navigation instructions in English and Spanish, while the four new moods are called Magical, Feisty, Sweet, and Strong. As far as the available car icons are concerned, there are two of them, and they’re called Dirrty Bike and Pinkup Truck. If you’re a fan of Christina Aguilera, you certainly know these names make total sense.
The new experience has launched on March 1, so right now, it’s already available for everybody out there – keep in mind, however, that the navigation only works in English and Spanish.
If you want to enable the voice of Christina Aguilera in Waze or to switch to one of the new car icons or moods, just launch the app and look for the new pack in the main menu. This content is powered by a server-side switch, so you don’t have to be running the latest version of the app to get it.
However, this is strongly recommended anyway, as the latest versions of Waze likely include welcome improvements and bug fixes, so the experience overall should be more refined.
The Christina Aguilera-powered content would continue to be available until the end of the month, at which point all your settings in Waze will return to the previous configuration, thus restoring the navigation voice, car icons, and moods you used before.