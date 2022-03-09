Waze Celebrates Women’s Day in a Unique Way, New Car Icon Also Available

Waze continues to be the go-to application for every modern driver who wants to reach a specific destination faster and also stay in the know with what’s happening on the road while doing this.
But people driving in select American cities this month will end up seeing new highlighted pins on the map as part of a new campaign launched by Waze together with Infiniti.
Called Pave It Forward, the new initiative has a very simple purpose: to celebrate International Women’s Day by highlighting historical landmarks as well as women-owned businesses in certain areas.
The program will take place in 14 different cities, including New York City, Washington D.C., Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, Houston, and Toronto. You can find the full list in the press release embedded below.
The historical landmarks have been specifically picked as part of a collaboration with the National Women’s History Museum, Waze explains.
At the same time, the Google-owned navigation software developer has also announced that the 2022 Infiniti QX60 is making its way to Waze as a car icon. In other words, users running Waze in the United States this month are allowed to switch to an Infiniti QX60 as their car icon right from the settings screen – keep in mind this is the car that you see on the map and not how others see you when driving with Waze on the screen.
The campaign only takes place this month, so all content would be removed in the last days of March, with all settings to then return to the original configuration.
There’s nothing you need to do in order to see the highlighted pins, as long as you drive in a supported region with Waze navigation enabled. To get the Infiniti car icon, you just need to enable it from the settings screen, as this content is activated with a server-side switch and doesn’t require a separate app update.
