Anything you see, hear or read, from any other source than Fox, is fake news. The President of the United States Donald Trump will tell you that a thousand times over – as he has already.

5 photos



The revelation comes from an email chain obtained by the



“He raged at his staff for violating a rule that the White House entourage should begin each trip tuned to Fox - his preferred network over what he considers the ‘fake news’ CNN - and caused ‘a bit of a stir’ aboard Air Force One, according to an email,” the publication writes.



“The email, an internal exchange between officials in the White House Military Office and the White House Communications Agency last Thursday, also called for the ordering of two additional televisions to support Beam, a TiVo-like streaming device, to make sure the president and first lady could both watch TV in their separate hotel rooms when they travel,” the NY Times continues.



In a statement, Melania’s office insists that she can watch any channel she wants, which in itself speaks volumes of the relationship between POTUS and FLOTUS. Do you know any other grown woman in need to actually state that she can watch TV and tune to whatever channel she wants?



That said, stories about the Trumps’ behavior aboard Air Force One continue to leak – and fascinate. Just recently, word got out that While the American people and the rest of the world seem to have understood that, Melania didn’t. So when The Donald walked in on her on Air Force One and caught her with the TV tuned to CNN, he instantly flipped.The revelation comes from an email chain obtained by the New York Times , and while amusing, it’s not entirely that surprising. Clearly, Trump made his wife switch to Fox and his reaction was violent enough to warrant a memo that was sent out to the staff.“He raged at his staff for violating a rule that the White House entourage should begin each trip tuned to Fox - his preferred network over what he considers the ‘fake news’ CNN - and caused ‘a bit of a stir’ aboard Air Force One, according to an email,” the publication writes.“The email, an internal exchange between officials in the White House Military Office and the White House Communications Agency last Thursday, also called for the ordering of two additional televisions to support Beam, a TiVo-like streaming device, to make sure the president and first lady could both watch TV in their separate hotel rooms when they travel,” the NY Times continues.In a statement, Melania’s office insists that she can watch any channel she wants, which in itself speaks volumes of the relationship between POTUS and FLOTUS. Do you know any other grown woman in need to actually state that she can watch TV and tune to whatever channel she wants?That said, stories about the Trumps’ behavior aboard Air Force One continue to leak – and fascinate. Just recently, word got out that Trump once got lost on the Presidential plane , as he was trying to show Melania around. The hilarious part is that, though pimped out to the max to be fit to carry a President, Air Force One is still, at the end of the day, a plane, with a long corridor that takes you from the front to the back.