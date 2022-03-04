Does This 560 SL Look Dirty to You? After an Exterior Detail, You Will See It Was

If you have a vehicle that is in a rather good condition, and you clean it often, you may think this is as clean as it gets. Well, that is what most people think, while others decide to go for a detailing, and then have a ceramic coating applied, to ensure that it stays clean and shiny for as long as possible.
The same can be said for this R107 Mercedes-Benz 560 SL, finished in Royal Blue, which was taken to a detailing workshop for routine work. To be specific, the vehicle had previously been detailed, and the passenger door was repainted to fix a scratch, but the result was not quite in line with the owner's expectations.
Now, right at the beginning of the video, you will see the vehicle enter the workshop and parked in the service bay. Well, you might think that it is not much that someone can do about it at this point, right?
There is no visible dirt on the body, not even dust, and even the wheels are shiny. Maybe just make the tires shine, as well?
The specialists at I AM Detailing have given the vehicle a solid cleaning, which also included removing all the chrome trim on the body. Each emblem was cleaned individually, as was the space it left empty.
The scratch on the passenger door also becomes a thing of the past, as most of the panel gets wet sanded, along with other specific treatments, to ensure its finish is in line with the rest of the body.
Dry ice is carefully blasted in the engine compartment to get rid of even the smallest smudges on the engine and all the visible ancillaries. Minor chips in the paint are corrected, and the vehicle gets a ceramic coating to help the owner protect their investment from UV rays, bird droppings, tree sap, and other things that may affect the paint's finish.
While the video is ten minutes long, the work done to this vehicle has taken many hours. As you can observe, the difference is visible if you compare the condition of the 560 SL when it entered the workshop in Cosa Mesa, California, and how it was after the work was completed.
Now, right at the beginning of the video, you will see the vehicle enter the workshop and parked in the service bay. Well, you might think that it is not much that someone can do about it at this point, right?
There is no visible dirt on the body, not even dust, and even the wheels are shiny. Maybe just make the tires shine, as well?
The specialists at I AM Detailing have given the vehicle a solid cleaning, which also included removing all the chrome trim on the body. Each emblem was cleaned individually, as was the space it left empty.
The scratch on the passenger door also becomes a thing of the past, as most of the panel gets wet sanded, along with other specific treatments, to ensure its finish is in line with the rest of the body.
Dry ice is carefully blasted in the engine compartment to get rid of even the smallest smudges on the engine and all the visible ancillaries. Minor chips in the paint are corrected, and the vehicle gets a ceramic coating to help the owner protect their investment from UV rays, bird droppings, tree sap, and other things that may affect the paint's finish.
While the video is ten minutes long, the work done to this vehicle has taken many hours. As you can observe, the difference is visible if you compare the condition of the 560 SL when it entered the workshop in Cosa Mesa, California, and how it was after the work was completed.