Dodge Hornet and Alfa Romeo Tonale Recalled for Incorrect Weight Capacity on Label

Stellantis messed up the maximum vehicle capacity weight value on the tire placard label fitted to 36,093 crossovers produced for the US market, plus 5,878 more for Canada. The affected population comprises the 2023 to 2024 model year Dodge Hornet and technically similar Alfa Romeo Tonale, which are produced at Pomigliano d'Arco in Italy.

68 photos Photo: Dodge / Alfa Romeo / edited