This Dodge Durango Can't Decide if It's a School Bus or an Overlander

When it comes to SUV tuning, there are usually a few predefined routes, and it all depends on what you want it to do best. It can become more practical, and perhaps more comfortable too, or way punchier so that it can attack the ‘super’ establishment. You can never go wrong with an overlander either, which sports a few hairy-chested upgrades.
However, the pictured Dodge Durango, which is in the hot SRT flavor, sends mixed signals. It’s no off-roader, yet it is not your typical school bus or grocery getter either. Also, by the looks of it, it is not able to throw a punch at something like the Lamborghini Urus or Ferrari Purosangue in a straight-line sprint.
For one, it rides closer to the ground than the stock model, so it is likely stiffer and not that comfortable. Nothing out of the ordinary yet, until you spot that roof rack with additional gear. It has more lights too, including the ones attached to the front bumper and those above the front and rear windscreens, and a bicycle carrier at the rear. The whole car has a green look, and a few decals, and it rides on a set of wheels that also came from the aftermarket world.
Made by Vossen and called the HF-5, they have a Y-spoke pattern and can be ordered in a variety of finishes. Their official website reveals that they are available in two standard hues, glossy black and matte gunmetal, and in satin silver, satin bronze, satin black, glossy black, and anthracite as an option. In the smallest offering, 19 inches, they cost $599 each, and in the largest diameter, 24 inches, you are looking at a minimum of $949 per wheel.
They were not designed specifically for high-riders, as besides the pictured Dodge Durango, as well as the Jeep Wrangler, Ford Explorer, BMW X7, Lexus RX, Mercedes-Benz GLA, Audi Q8, and many others, they have also been fitted to other vehicles. Models such as the Audi e-tron GT, BMW 3 Series, Ferrari SF90, Cadillac CTS, Audi A3, and many more feature the same alloys. As a result, if exclusivity is your thing, then you’d be better off choosing a different set instead of this one.
As for the latest model year Dodge Durango, it has an MSRP of $38,495 for the entry-level SXT, $40,995 for the GT, $45,490 for the GT Plus, $51,595 for the R/T, and $52,495 for the Citadel. The R/T Plus starts at $56,590, and the SRT 392 at $70,295. The latter uses a 6.4-liter HEMI V8 with 475 hp, does the 0-60 mph (0-97 kph) in 4.4 seconds, and boasts a towing capacity of up to 8,900 pounds (4,037 kg), which Dodge says it is the best in class.
For one, it rides closer to the ground than the stock model, so it is likely stiffer and not that comfortable. Nothing out of the ordinary yet, until you spot that roof rack with additional gear. It has more lights too, including the ones attached to the front bumper and those above the front and rear windscreens, and a bicycle carrier at the rear. The whole car has a green look, and a few decals, and it rides on a set of wheels that also came from the aftermarket world.
Made by Vossen and called the HF-5, they have a Y-spoke pattern and can be ordered in a variety of finishes. Their official website reveals that they are available in two standard hues, glossy black and matte gunmetal, and in satin silver, satin bronze, satin black, glossy black, and anthracite as an option. In the smallest offering, 19 inches, they cost $599 each, and in the largest diameter, 24 inches, you are looking at a minimum of $949 per wheel.
They were not designed specifically for high-riders, as besides the pictured Dodge Durango, as well as the Jeep Wrangler, Ford Explorer, BMW X7, Lexus RX, Mercedes-Benz GLA, Audi Q8, and many others, they have also been fitted to other vehicles. Models such as the Audi e-tron GT, BMW 3 Series, Ferrari SF90, Cadillac CTS, Audi A3, and many more feature the same alloys. As a result, if exclusivity is your thing, then you’d be better off choosing a different set instead of this one.
As for the latest model year Dodge Durango, it has an MSRP of $38,495 for the entry-level SXT, $40,995 for the GT, $45,490 for the GT Plus, $51,595 for the R/T, and $52,495 for the Citadel. The R/T Plus starts at $56,590, and the SRT 392 at $70,295. The latter uses a 6.4-liter HEMI V8 with 475 hp, does the 0-60 mph (0-97 kph) in 4.4 seconds, and boasts a towing capacity of up to 8,900 pounds (4,037 kg), which Dodge says it is the best in class.