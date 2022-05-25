Dodge Spruces Up Durango R/T With HEMI Orange Appearance Package

Although the 2023 model year is right around the corner, Dodge appears to be stuck in the past with the Durango. Exclusive to the R/T grade, the HEMI Orange appearance package will go live this coming summer at $1,995.
$1,995 on top of the retail price of $49,795, that is. If you can’t do without all-wheel drive, make that $51,795 for the V8-engined trim level. The question is, what exactly are you paying for? Orange and gunmetal hood stripes open the list of visual improvements, along with orange and gray exterior badging. Out back, the satin black taillamps bring the point home.
Rolling on 20-inch wheels finished in Black Noise, the Durango R/T Hemi Orange is available in four exterior colors: Diamond Black, White Knuckle, Destroyer Gray, and Octane Red. Moving on to the interior of the three-row utility vehicle, all seats are beautified with orange stitching and a monochromatic seatback logo. Orange stitching is also present on the door uppers and armrest, instrument cluster, shifter boot, flat-bottom leather steering wheel, and console lid. Not bad for less than two grand, isn’t it?
Customers who feel that it’s not enough can add the HEMI Orange Plus Package and HEMI Orange Tow N Go Package, which come in at $4,500 and $5,095 at press time. The more affordable option brings forth a 19-speaker audio system from Harman Kardon, a power sunroof, and some driver-assist features. The latter is exclusive to the all-wheel-drive model.
In no particular order, the Tow N Go adds a few towing features, orange brake calipers from Brembo, high-performance suspension from Bilstein, and Lights Out-finished wheels, which is the fancy way of saying black.
“HEMI Orange is a hot option for the Dodge Challenger and Charger, and now we’re expanding its reach by offering the Dodge Durango R/T HEMI Orange,” declared the brand’s big kahuna, Tim Kuniskis. “The Dodge Durango has a muscle-car attitude, and the eye-catching HEMI Orange package embraces the Dodge performance DNA that is our foundation.”
