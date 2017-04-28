autoevolution

Dodge Demon Fans Want To Raise $1 Million To Buy One And Race it Across The USA

 
A small group of Dodge Demon enthusiasts have decided to start a crowdfunding campaign to raise money to buy one and drive it on various drag strips across the USA.
Instead of just throwing away money at someone who wants to buy one of the quickest cars available today, the people behind the project offer some of their backers the chance to experience the vehicle on a drag strip.

They will provide this experience to those who pay $325, which is not a sum of money most will be comfortable to throw away. We are mentioning this because there is a chance that this project will not reach its “flexible" objective, or it may not even get additional funding.

In that situation, the backers will not get their money back because of the “flexible goal” policy. If the plan manages to become a reality, its creators want to put the names of all 3,300 backers on the car, and paint them by requesting Gas Monkey Garage to do it for them.

The entire million-dollar project includes purchasing the vehicle, maintaining it, paying for gas, hotel bills, and even having some money left for spare parts.

The team explained that there’s a change some components will fail after 3,300 1/4-mile runs in a short period, which is probably true for any vehicle you can find in the world.

Somehow, the initiators of the campaign have received Dodge’s approval to run the crowdfunding project, and they have also been allowed to use presentation footage for their video, which is embedded below.

It is unclear if the entire “experience” of the Dodge Demon comes in the form of a “shotgun ride,” or if they plan to let 3,300 people drive it on a drag strip. There’s a risk that someone will crash it, and then the entire project could get sidetracked.

Many risks are involved here, but it looks like the creators of the campaign do not want to pay for anything out of their pockets. The budget includes travel expenses across the USA, camera equipment, recording equipment, insurance, and even the creation of a dedicated website. The latter, along with insurance, could have been tackled at a low cost by the people behind this project.

