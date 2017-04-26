Keep The Dodge Demon On Our Roads

autoevolution

26 Apr 2017, 8:08 UTC
by
The car-loving community is raging. Quite a few forum members are throwing tantrums. The blood running through the veins of the people in question is boiling hot. What for, you ask? Well, the car-speaking part of the WWW caught wind of a story titled “Keep the Dodge Demon off our roads.” Yup, that’d be an editorial.
An editorial, by definition, is an opinion piece. And as we all know, it’s better to be informed instead of just being opinionated. To the same effect, an opinion which isn’t based on objective truths is, in consequence, worthy of an opinionated reply. My take on the story recently published by Automotive News is very similar to everyone else’s: What was the author thinking?

Something that grinds my gears harder than an unsynchronized transmission is how the author underlines that the Demon should be banned from the public roads because it’s “inherently dangerous to the common safety of motorists.” What about Mustangs leavings Cars & Coffee? But in the next paragraph, this go really downhill: “there are more powerful, and even faster, vehicles available from other automakers that are rightly street legal.”

Way to NOT prove a point there, buddy! The most offending part of the write-up, however, is the concluding drivel: “The Demon may comply sufficiently with the letter of the Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards to legally be registered for on-road use, but in its current form it certainly doesn't fulfill the spirit of those standards.” What exactly the spirit of a safety standard?

Don’t know about you, but this sounds like arbitrary nonsense that ignores the fact Dodge made the Challenger SRT Demon comply with every safety standard in effect nowadays in the United States of America. Then there are the super sticky tires, which are DOT approved, so they’re perfectly ok for road-going use. In fact, the inconsistent piece might do more good to Dodge and the Demon than bad. So thank you, unlisted author, for writing it!

On a slight tangent, remember that any car is perfectly safe at long as the vehicle is in perfect working order and the driver complies with the posted speed limits. Also, I’m still waiting for that editorial that calls for the ban of even more powerful cars, including the monstrous Bugatti Chiron.
