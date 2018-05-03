Dodge Demon Drag Races EBR 1190SX in the 1/2-Mile, Schooling Ensues

We've shown you plenty of Dodge Challenger SRT Demon drag races so far, with these ranging from street fights to drag strip shenanigans. Nevertheless, all of them involved the Mopar halo car duking it out with other four-wheeled monsters.

Well, the drag race that brought us here today is a different adventure, since this pits the Dodge Demon against one hell of a motorcycle.We're referring to an Erik Buell Racing 1190SX, with the two slabs of America having battled on an airfield. To be more precise, the two engaged in a half-mile race, going for a rolling start.Truth be told, a standing takeoff would've given the car an advantage, while the rolling start also made for a better simulation of a real-world situation that would see the two going at it.The trap speed values of the two machines were recorded at the end of the half-mile run and you'll be able to notice this in the piece of footage documenting the run, which awaits you at the bottom of the page.It's worth mentioning that the Demon came in stock form, which means that the muscle car delivered 840 ponies. Nevertheless, the machine didn't have the skinny front tires on (think: increased rolling resistance).As for the EBR 1190SX, the bike produces 185 hp in factory stock form. Then again, the beast engaged in this race had been gifted with a few mods, which you'll find listed in the video.Oh, and by the way, the Demon side of the drag racing realm will continue to evolve, as more and more examples of the uber-Challenger are taken down the customization route.For now, the blown 6.2-liter HEMI of the monster has barely been taken past the 1,000 hp border (here's such a Demon setting a 9.33s quarter-mile record), but aftermarket developers have even greater plans.