Dodge Charger "Italiano" Gets Ferrari Wheels in Dramatic Digital Transformation

The world of custom wheels is not without its ironies. For one, while quite a few Ferrari owners ditch the factory wheels for custom efforts, other performance vehicle owners long for those Prancing Horse shoes. So, what if the latter would land on, say, a Dodge Charger? As it happens, we can answer that with the help of a rendering.
With its four-door form and its massive size, the modern Charger is not even remotely close to anything the Prancing Horse has to offer, even though the upcoming Purosangue crossover might reduce that gap.
Even so, these wheels seem like they fit the muscle car and we've even decided to come up with a nickname for the project in the title. Perhaps the match is not an accident, as the rolling goodies show the type of approach featured on many custom wheels that land on real-life Chargers.
For one, we're dealing with a multi-piece design, while the generous lips of the rear units, with their chrome finish, are just what the muscle doctor ordered.
Speaking of what happens with actual builds, sourcing such a set might not come easy. That's because the wheels come from the Ferrari 550 Barchetta Pininfarina—the limited edition of the V12 Fezza introduced back in the year 2000 and built in just 448 units to celebrate Pininfarina's 70th birthday.
These come in 18-inch form, a size Charger owners sometimes aim for when installing tires with heftier sidewalls for those drag racing starts, even though the factory specs involve 20-inch units. And while they are low-profile tires, they fit the arches perfectly, not least thanks to a lowering suspension installed on the slab of America.
Now, digital artist Timothy Adry Emmanuel (a.k.a. adry53customs) doesn't mention the exact Charger derivative portrayed here, but, given the factory widebody, we're looking at a Hellcat or a Scat Pack. Either way, the tires wrapped around those Ferrari wheels have plenty of reasons to be scared.
"I've always loved the 550 Barchetta wheels. I think they're very muscular-looking and modern, and I've always adored five-spoke wheels. So, I figured why not put them on the Dodge Charger?" the digital master states on Instagram.
