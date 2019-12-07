Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack 1320 Drag Races Tesla Model 3, America Wins

What a time to be alive, ladies and gentlemen drivers - we are here to talk about a stunning drag race that places a muscle car against one of America's new-school speed tools - we're talking about the Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack 1320 and the Tesla Model 3 Performance.
The two got together at the drag strip, with the drivers deciding to make the most out of the encounter, which is why they engaged in three different quarter-mile battles.
The 1320 Challenger does exactly what its name suggests, maximizing the potential of its 485 hp naturally aspirated 6.4-liter HEMI in the quarter-mile. So, among others, the Nexen drag radials are standard and we can say the same about the one-seat configuration - its real-world scale footprint now sits at 4,150 lbs, having lost up to 100 lbs thanks to the other seats being removed.
These days, we can talk about stock of modified Teslas and I need to mention that, like the Mopar machine, the 473 hp Model 3 Performance hadn't been taken down the customization route.
Note that all of the three battles between the Challenger and the muscle car are worthy of your attention, with this part of the action kicking off at the 2:46 point. And while I don't want to throw any spoilers your way, I can tell you that the battle was as close as they get. Heck, if you're willing to place a bet on a drag race you're about to see on the Internet, now would be a brilliant time to do so. Oh, and for the record, one of the races comes to show that no factory setup can be perfect for all conditions.
Then there's the rest of the adventure: the Challenger R/T Scat Pack 1320 also battled a Model X at the 9:23 point, while an extra race awaits you at the 10:43 point of the clip.
