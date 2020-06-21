Dodge Challenger Hellcat "White Cloud" Is a Low Flying Machine

The Dodge Challenger Hellcat has been with us since the 2015 model year and it doesn't seem like the supercharged Mopar madness will stop too soon (actually, the latest rumors talk about the current Challenger and Charger soldiering on until 2023). As such, owners seeking individuality could always use as inspiration a widebody rendering like the one we have here.
The pixel tale kicks off with the massive fenders that were pixel-fitted to the big coupe, using a totally different approach to the restrained nature of the factory Widebody option.
At first, it might appear that the vents sitting before the rear wheels are faux, reminding us of the scallops found on the doors and the hood of the second-generation Dodge Charger, a muscle icon that debuted for the 1968 model year. Then again, as you'll notice by using the swipe feature of the Instagram post below, which portrays the muscle car, they are functional.
Then we have the side skirt extensions, which come to match the styling cues of the fenders. And since we've mentioned the classic Charger, here's a real-life build that, as is the case with this rendering, redefines the sides of the muscle car, albeit while staying true to the Coke bottle profile.
The blade-style front splitter is matched by the aero work going on at the posterior of the Dodge, which involves a wickerbill and a diffuser-style element.
The custom appearance of the Challenger Hellcat is also owed to the stance of the machine, which comes thanks to the use of air springs. And, to complete the bespoke setup, we have a set of custom wheels featuring a deep concave profile and a complex multi-spoke profile.
As for the mind behind these pixels, we can thank digital artist Timothy Adry Emmanuel for the Japan-themed muscle proposal.
