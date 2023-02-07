Dodge Challenger Hellcat by Liberty Walk Is a Fearless Lion Posing as a Zebra

Dodge has done an awesome job with the Challenger, because even if it is an aging product that has been around since 2008, it is still very popular. Call it clever marketing if you will, but no one can deny the coolness factor that revolves around the Hellcat models. And it’s one of these that was recently targeted by Liberty Walk with a not-so-ordinary body kit.
It was the Japanese tuner’s North American arm that took to social media this time, dropping two images of a modified Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat. The work revolves around its looks, and just like most of Liberty Walk’s proposals, it features a very familiar styling.
The muscle car may be available in the Widebody grades, but in this instance, it is even wider thanks to the fender flares with a bolt-on design, which are characteristic of the tuner based in the Land of the Rising Sun. That apron is part of the makeover, and so is the ducktail spoiler mounted on the trunk lid. Unfortunately, they didn’t drop any images of the back end at the time of writing, but we reckon they at least gave it a more muscular diffuser, and probably new tailpipes, if not a sports exhaust system.
Further signaling its special stance is the bi-tone exterior, likely achieved via wrapping. It combines silver as the main color with black stripes that kind of make it look like a zebra, even if we all know that we are looking at a lion. The Challenger SRT Hellcat by Liberty Walk rides closer to the ground thanks to the sports suspension, and it sits on a set of new wheels, with wide lips, which spin around the red brake calipers. The final upgrade revolves around the headlamps, which have a red-ish look, and that alone should be enough to scare some of its rivals.
A complete body kit, albeit with a bigger chin spoiler, is listed from $5,780 on the tuner’s official website, but there is no reference whatsoever to the wheels, suspension, and other stuff. And if you must know, Liberty Walk is not famous for giving their projects extra oomph, so chances are that the pictured muscle car has remained untouched under the hood. But that’s alright, because you are still looking at 717 hp (717 ps/527 kW) and 656 lb-ft (889 Nm) of torque produced by the supercharged 6.2-liter V8 in the Challenger SRT Hellcat. The Redeye has 797 hp (808 ps/595 kW) and 707 lb-ft (959 Nm), and the Jailbreak and Super Stock boast 807 hp (819 ps/602 kW).
So, what’s your thought about making the Challenger look like this? Is it a yay or a nay in your book? Drop a line below and let us know.
