Do You Have the Heart to Put This Noble 1949 Land Rover Series I Back to Work?

The “off-roader” concept has evolved so much just in the past couple of years, that it’s almost hard to believe what the ‘50s era considered it to be. Although, to be fair, this 1949 Land Rover was mostly used as a workhorse, not as a companion on adventure trips. Still, its presence is no less imposing, and its look no less dignified.
If you’re a petrolhead who’s already nostalgic thinking about the soon-to-come end of an era, just imagine what post-World War II cars will become – something from another world, forever gone. If standard diesel cars will become obsolete, vintage ones will start to feel even more special.
This 1949 Land Rover is a good example. First owned by Sir James Lithgow, 1st Baronet, a Scottish industrialist who was also Lord Commissioner of the Admiralty during WWII, this 4x4 iconic vehicle has been in the same family ever since. It seems that during the first part of its life, this Land Rover Series I fulfilled its duty successfully as a rugged utility vehicle for work around the farm, in Scotland, only to become more of a precious collection item, rarely to be used, later on.
It underwent a major overhaul in the ‘60s and a restoration in the 1970s, but it kept the original main components, including the 1.6-liter inline-four petrol engine that cranks up to 50 BHP (50.6 HP), coupled to a four-speed manual transmission. As you would expect, this venerable Land Rover sports a “patina” look, with some minor paint chips, flaked spots that show some rust, and a few scrapes here and there. However, according to the vendor, with a new battery, a refill of the cooling system and a full tank of petrol, this tough 4x4 could be back to work (or on weekend trips) in no time.
On the other hand, considering its value as an original Land Rover Series I, with a methodically documented history dating back to June 1949, this nostalgic “off-roader” would rather be considered for a restoration. Although, it would be fun to still see some of these old-timers on the road today.
The Scottish 1949 Land Rover Series I will soon go under the hammer, according to the Collecting Cars listing.
