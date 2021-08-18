“American Classic” CT200U-A Minibike Tears Apart Trails Without Touching Pockets

Growing up I had quite a bit of contact with outdoor gear and lifestyle. You could even say I was one of the lucky kids. If there’s one thing I remember, is that Coleman was a brand I'd often see stamped to products and devices.
Coleman Powersports is based in the city of Tempe, Arizona, a place I know all too well. Since most of their vehicles are born and bred in the Sonoran Desert, you can expect them to be able to perform and take a beating like none other. This time around, we’ll be checking out what the team considers their “Flagship Mini Bike” and an “American Classic.”
Now, before we go any further, let me point out that you could go down to your neighborhood Walmart and pick up one of these babies for just $550 (€470 at current exchange rates). That's it. That’s all the cash you’ll need to have saved up for hours of gas-burning fun.
Since I mentioned fossil fuel fun, why not continue with what sort of engine will be pulling you along. What you’ll be getting for that price is a 196-cc, four-stroke, air-cooled engine with one cylinder. With a max torque of 11 Nm (8.11 lb-ft) @ 2,500 rpm, it may not seem like much. However, it is enough to zip you around at speeds of 20 mph (32 kph), more than enough if you’re just out for a cruise and happen to see some off-road trails.
One thing you might enjoy about the CT, especially if you’re a garage wizard, is the frame construction and overall build design. Because Coleman chose to build a very minimal frame with nothing more than a few bent and welded bars and a motor, one thing you can do with this sucker is tinker away until you’ve got a beast.
Because the frame is constructed using a very “open” look, the ability to tinker away at the motor is something that even the owner’s manual will walk you through. Because the motor is an ICE, things like spark plugs, oil, fuel, and air filters are all things you’ll have to keep your eyes and hands on. There's even a maintenance chart in the manual to help you keep track of motor basics.
manufacturer’s website does state that people only ages 16 and up are allowed to ride the CT, however, with adult supervision, age 13 is the limit. Honestly, if you’ve ever been riding out in the desert, there isn’t much adult supervision going on, especially if everyone else has their own vehicle.
Two very important features to note are the fact that this trinket is chain-driven, meaning it should last you quite a bit if all maintenance is performed on time, and it comes equipped with massive low-pressure tires with nobs as big as those found on AT tires. Throw on a disc brake system, some fenders, a basic seat, and you’re good to get dirty.
Frankly, since I ran across this fella, all I've been able to think about is how to equip it with a bigger and stronger motor. Why? Speed. Even so, I am the sort of person that would ride something like this, even if just around town as is.
Coleman Powersports is based in the city of Tempe, Arizona, a place I know all too well. Since most of their vehicles are born and bred in the Sonoran Desert, you can expect them to be able to perform and take a beating like none other. This time around, we’ll be checking out what the team considers their “Flagship Mini Bike” and an “American Classic.”
Now, before we go any further, let me point out that you could go down to your neighborhood Walmart and pick up one of these babies for just $550 (€470 at current exchange rates). That's it. That’s all the cash you’ll need to have saved up for hours of gas-burning fun.
Since I mentioned fossil fuel fun, why not continue with what sort of engine will be pulling you along. What you’ll be getting for that price is a 196-cc, four-stroke, air-cooled engine with one cylinder. With a max torque of 11 Nm (8.11 lb-ft) @ 2,500 rpm, it may not seem like much. However, it is enough to zip you around at speeds of 20 mph (32 kph), more than enough if you’re just out for a cruise and happen to see some off-road trails.
One thing you might enjoy about the CT, especially if you’re a garage wizard, is the frame construction and overall build design. Because Coleman chose to build a very minimal frame with nothing more than a few bent and welded bars and a motor, one thing you can do with this sucker is tinker away until you’ve got a beast.
Because the frame is constructed using a very “open” look, the ability to tinker away at the motor is something that even the owner’s manual will walk you through. Because the motor is an ICE, things like spark plugs, oil, fuel, and air filters are all things you’ll have to keep your eyes and hands on. There's even a maintenance chart in the manual to help you keep track of motor basics.
manufacturer’s website does state that people only ages 16 and up are allowed to ride the CT, however, with adult supervision, age 13 is the limit. Honestly, if you’ve ever been riding out in the desert, there isn’t much adult supervision going on, especially if everyone else has their own vehicle.
Two very important features to note are the fact that this trinket is chain-driven, meaning it should last you quite a bit if all maintenance is performed on time, and it comes equipped with massive low-pressure tires with nobs as big as those found on AT tires. Throw on a disc brake system, some fenders, a basic seat, and you’re good to get dirty.
Frankly, since I ran across this fella, all I've been able to think about is how to equip it with a bigger and stronger motor. Why? Speed. Even so, I am the sort of person that would ride something like this, even if just around town as is.