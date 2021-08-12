Polaris Is Awarding U.S. Riding Clubs That Helped Map One Million Trail Miles

Even when you’re off the grid, conquering the trails on your fierce ATV or UTV, you still need to stay connected – especially if you’re out with the gang. A powerhouse when it comes to off-road performance, Polaris is also big on the latest digital technology. Its popular Ride Command system just reached a milestone.
Polaris introduced Ride Command in 2012 and, since then, 1.2 million downloads have confirmed its growing popularity. Recently, the app reached an important milestone – Polaris announced that one million miles had been added to it. What exactly does that mean? Well, one of the app’s features is a database of mapped trails, which helps riders in many ways, including checking conditions on a particular trail or planning a route. At this moment, the mapped trails cover more than one million miles.
This is an impressive number, no doubt, and it’s mostly owed to all the riders who have contributed to the information in the database. In order to collect this data, Polaris partnered with local associations and riding clubs, which not only continued to expand the mapped trails, but also keep the information up-to-date.
As a sign of appreciation, as well as a celebration of this milestone, Polaris is offering a total of $40,000 to ATV, snowmobile and off-road riding clubs and associations across the U.S. To be more precise, 80 clubs or associations will each receive $500, to help further their contribution to trail maintenance.
The company stated that only club managers or trail data contributors who have been active within the Ride Command from the beginning of the year throughout September 2021, will be eligible. In order to participate, all they have to do is submit an entry form, until September 30. The winners will be selected through random drawing, making sure to cover 10 different geographic regions.
Ride Command is available via the infotainment display on Polaris off-road vehicles and snowmobile, and can also be accessed through the mobile app.
